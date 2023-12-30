Manchester United are keeping close tabs on a new central talisman to replace Donny van de Beek in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Van De Beek replacement needed

The Red Devils have Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Van de Beek as their three natural options in central midfield as it stands, but there’s a strong possibility that the latter will be heading for the exit door in the coming weeks.

The Athletic has reported that Erik ten Hag’s star is set to join German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan until the end of the current campaign having already completed his medical, so should his move indeed be confirmed, the manager may have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement in that particular position.

Back in 2020, AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana put pen to paper from RC Strasbourg and he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of their first-team squad, making a total of 155 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Fofana statistics).

The France international still has just under two years remaining on his deal with Adi Hutter’s side (AS Monaco contracts), but with his performances since the start of the term seemingly having impressed, the 24-year-old has been brought onto the radar at Old Trafford.

Man United interested in Fofana

Taking to X, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed that Man United are keen on Fofana, with Monaco having decided on the price that needs to be met in order to let their prized asset move to the Premier League.

He wrote: “Man Utd are still monitoring with interest Youssouf Fofana and are ready to take concrete steps for him soon. AS Monaco ask for €30m to evaluate proposals for the CM, whose contract expires in 2025.”

Fofana is a "magnificent" player

Being a central midfielder, Fofana is naturally strong in both the defensive and offensive aspects of his game, with the former being proven this season by currently averaging 1.8 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game in Ligue 1 (WhoScored - Fofana statistics).

The Paris native is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch, having posted 23 contributions (15 assists and eight goals) since the start of his career, showing how much of a well-rounded player he is.

Sponsored by Adidas, Ten Hag’s target even knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having been crowned a French League Cup winner during his time at Strasbourg, so he will possess a winning mentality that will be another attractive attribute to the boss, as that is what would be required of him.

As described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Fofana is a “magnificent” maestro considering how he can dictate the game from the centre of the park, so should the opportunity present itself, this is surely a no-brainer of a deal for the board to pursue in January.