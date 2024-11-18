Manchester United is preparing an offer worth £33 million to sign an “exciting” ace and reunite him with manager Ruben Amorim, according to a recent report. The Red Devils get their latest new era underway at the end of this week, as they travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

Amorim has been brought to Old Trafford to return the glory days to the club, and it seems INEOS already have plans in place to have a busy January transfer window to help him do just that.

Man Utd transfer news

At the end of last week, it was claimed that United were working on a deal to sign Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg in the January transfer window. The midfielder has been watched by the Red Devils for a while now and played against them during pre-season in the summer. The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest properties in football, and United are hoping to get a deal done in the New Year as he will only cost £10 million.

Nypan would be a signing that is more for the future, but United also have their eyes on an exciting attacker who would no doubt improve them straight away. United have reportedly submitted an offer worth €100 million (£83.5 million) to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta. The 27-year-old, who played a key role in their Europa League success last season, is on the radar of the Red Devils as well as Paris Saint-Germain. Both sides have submitted offers, and Atalanta are open to a sale if they receive a huge fee.

Man Utd readying £33m offer to sign Geovany Quenda

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are also looking to secure an agreement to sign Geovany Quenda from Sporting. The 17-year-old has broken into the Sporting CP first team this season under Amorim’s guidance and has already caught the eye with his performances.

Quenda, who has been labelled “exciting” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been a regular starter for the Portuguese side this season, and his performances as a right-wing back or winger have put him on the radar of the Premier League side. Obviously, United being managed by Amorim also gives them an advantage as the boss knows the attacker very well.

This report states that United are now prepared to reunite Amorin with Quenda but at the end of the season, as the 39-year-old promised he wouldn’t be raiding his old club in January. Sporting CP have extended Quenda’s contract recently, and that has involved adding a €100 million (£84 million) release clause.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting CP stats Apps 18 Goals 2 Assists 2

The Red Devils have no plans whatsoever to pay that amount of money however - they are willing to make an offer worth around £33 million. It goes on to add that the Premier League side want to sign Quenda “as soon as possible” to avoid competition for his signature.