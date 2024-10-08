Manchester United have received a fresh injury blow as the October international break gets underway, according to a recent update.

This is an important two weeks for the Red Devils, as the future of Erik ten Hag is said to be discussed this week, with options still open as to whether he leaves or remains the manager of the Premier League side. The Dutchman will be hoping he remains in the hot seat and his international players return injury-free after the break.

Man Utd players away on international duty

As with most Premier League clubs, Man United have got a lot of first-team players leaving the club to go and represent their countries across the globe. The Red Devils have players representing teams in Europe, South America, and Africa over the next 10 days or so.

United have James Scanlon representing Gibraltar, looking to add to his goal from that last international break. Meanwhile, they have players such as Victor Lindelof and Altay Bayindir, who will be hoping to represent Sweden and Turkey, respectively.

Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee will be looking to add to their caps for the Netherlands as they face a game against Germany. Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Diogo Dalot, and Bruno Fernandes will all be looking to represent Denmark and Portugal in their upcoming games. United also have Lisandro Martínez, Andre Onana, and Amad Diallo away on international duty, as they look to add to their caps for Argentina, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast, respectively.

The Red Devils could have seen more players away on international duty, as three players were meant to be away with their countries but missed out through injury.

Man Utd receive fresh injury concern alongside Garnacho and Mainoo

Manchester United have received an injury blow, as defender Noussair Mazraoui has withdrawn from the Morocco national team due to injury, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old has played 29 times for his country, scoring two goals, but he is unable to represent Morocco in this October international break.

Mazraoui has played in every single league game for the Red Devils this season after joining the club from Bayern Munich in the summer. The Moroccan started the game against Aston Villa on Sunday but had to be withdrawn at halftime and replaced by Lindelof. The injury is yet to be known, and how long he will be out for is also unknown.

Mazraoui, who is estimated to be on a weekly wage of £135,000, is the third Man Utd player to drop out of international duty already. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have also pulled out from representing Argentina and England with respective injury issues.

Noussair Mazraoui's Man Utd 2024/25 stats Games 10 Minutes played 767 Goals 0 Assists 1

Garnacho has been managing a knee issue over the past week and confirmed on Instagram that he wouldn’t be travelling to South America to play for Argentina. Meanwhile, Mainoo was United’s only representative in the England squad, but he has also pulled out after managing an issue in the past week, an issue that saw him miss the recent game against Porto.