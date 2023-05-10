Manchester United would need to pay a Serie A record sale fee if they want to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Osimhen?

The Nigerian forward has been sensational this season, helping fire Napoli to a historic Serie A title for the first time in over thirty years, with 28 goals in 35 matches across all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with United, who need a new centre-forward to finally replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but it would take a huge fee to convince Napoli to part ways with their hero.

Speaking on The United Stand, Romano revealed that any deal for Osimhen would have to eclipse the near £100m fee Chelsea paid Inter for Romelu Lukaku in 2021, which would make him the most expensive Serie A sale in history.

"it's still unclear how much is needed to sign Osimhen, and it means that May and June is not going to be the right time to make this deal happen. I think is going to be something for July, maybe could be beginning of August," he stated.

"So they're ready to wait for Victor Osimhen in any case, but what I feel, speaking to other sources, is that Napoli would only let him go if they can do the biggest sale, the record sale in the history of Serie A, which is more than the 120 million Euros Romelu Lukaku moved to Chelsea for, so I think they want more than this."

Should Osimhen choose Man United?

Whilst Osimhen could be a superb signing for Erik ten Hag's side this summer, as a level-raiser in front of goal, it remains to be seen if Old Trafford would be the best destination for the forward.

Osimhen has become a legend in Naples for his efforts this season, and can build on his hero status if he stays at the club and helps fire them to more glory in the next few seasons.

If the £93k-p/w star, who was once described as "very complete," continues his excellent form, then a move to one of the world's biggest clubs will still likely be possible further down the line, and he may be better off delaying any departure.

Although United have made good progress under Ten Hag, Champions League qualification is still not secure yet, and if they end up losing out on a top four spot, then there is no question that Osimhen would be better off playing in the Champions League with Napoli.