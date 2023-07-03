Manchester United are 'still discussing internally' who may be the best fit to spearhead their attack heading into 2023/24 as they assess several striking targets, says renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What strikers have Manchester United been linked with this window?

Earlier in the year, Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane as Erik Ten Hag looks to beef up his forward line with an elite addition, as per The Independent.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils opted out of pursuing the England international in the end due to Spurs' tough stance in negotiations, leaving them in a position where their priorities have now shifted to tracking alternative options.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is also a target for Manchester United and talks are continuing over a swoop for the 20-year-old; however, his current employers have slapped an £86 million price tag on his shoulders in their attempts to ward off interest, according to The Daily Mail.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen have also been mooted as prospective signings at Old Trafford this summer.

Jornal de Notícias via Sport Witness claim that Porto hitman Mehdi Taremi is someone who is admired by Manchester United boss Ten Hag as their search for a new forward continues to gain momentum.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has revealed that Manchester United are still running the rule over who may be the best fit to lead the line at the club this season.

Romano said: “They are still discussing internally who is the best striker for this project and what kind of opportunity they will find.

“They wanted Harry Kane; this is very clear. Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Kane, but, at the moment, Tottenham have no intentions of negotiating with Man Utd. This is why they are looking at other options.”

What other movements have Manchester United made in the transfer market?

Romano has also confirmed that Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is set for a medical at Manchester United ahead of his move to Old Trafford, stating on Twitter: "Mason Mount will undergo medical tests on Monday and then he’s finally gonna sign five year deal as new Manchester United player. Contract until June 2028 — it will also include an option to extend until June 2029. £55m plus £5m to Chelsea. Statement this week."

In the goalkeeping department, Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp have been identified as two targets to strengthen Ten Hag's last line of defence, as a deal to bring in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana could prove to be difficult financially, according to The Mirror.

Calciomercato claim that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's agent has held talks over a prospective transfer to Manchester United, though the Serbia international is garnering attention from several clubs around Europe.

Either way, Manchester United look set for a busy summer window as Ten Hag aims to construct a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title this season.