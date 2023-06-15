Manchester United are confident that they can agree personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as Erik Ten Hag endeavours to bring the England international to Old Trafford.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have rejected an offer of £40 million from Manchester United for Mount as a gap in valuation still continues to linger between the two clubs.

The report states that Manchester United know the limit of what they would be willing to pay internally; however, they are also prepared to abandon negotiations if they are quoted a price above their valuation of the £80k-a-week ace.

As per The Evening Standard, the Red Devils are set to return with an improved offer for Mount at some point, though Chelsea are holding out for a fee in the region of £70 million.

Due to his contract expiring in 2024, Chelsea would be willing to let Mount go to avoid losing him on a free transfer following months of deadlock in negotiations over fresh terms between player and club.

talkSPORT claimed earlier this month that Mount had agreed personal terms with Manchester United; nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the proposed move will be affected by a difference of opinion in value between the two clubs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has detailed that Mount is very keen to move to Manchester United this summer.

Romano said: "Man United want the player. Man United are convinced that the agreement with the player is something that'll be easy to reach because Mount wants this Manchester United move, so it's on the clubs now."

Will Manchester United be able to land Mason Mount?

Chelsea seem pretty insistent on recouping a significant fee for their academy product. However, they will also be aware of the reticence prospective suitors may have with regard to bidding over the odds for a player like Mount that only has one year left on his deal.

In 2022/23, Mount made 35 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, registering three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool did hold an interest in trying to sign Mount this summer earlier this year, though his excessive price tag put them off and they will now instead focus on alternative targets.

The Sun claim that Leicester City star James Maddison has been earmarked as a 'second option' if Mount proves to be unattainable this off-season, making it anyone's guess as to whether Manchester United will be able to land Mount this summer.