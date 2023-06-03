Manchester United will need to pay in excess of £60 million this summer if they are to land a new striker at Old Trafford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news on Manchester United's striker search?

Manchester United have been linked with several strikers this summer as they look to add an elite forward to their attack, with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane being among the leading names, though the Red Devils will need to part with around £100 million to land the England international, as per The Daily Mail.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is also a target for Erik Ten Hag heading into the forthcoming transfer window alongside Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, according to The Manchester Evening News.

As per The Mirror, Benfica frontman Goncalo Ramos is also highly thought of at Manchester United and is seen as a 'brilliant prospect' for the future by Old Trafford chiefs.

Calciomercato claimed in March that Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic is also being considered by the Red Devils, providing an intriguing mix of strikers that Manchester United could choose to pursue once the window opens for business.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Manchester United may have to shell out a significant sum of cash to be in with a chance of landing any of these reported targets.

Jacobs told FFC: "I think the last point I would make is that Manchester United are going to have to balance lots of priorities here. If they, for example, want a traditional number nine striker, which is a key and urgent priority position, should that opportunity present itself early in the window. Whether that is for a Kane, which we know is going to be difficult, or Victor Osimhen, which we know is going to be expensive, Gonzalo Ramos, which again will come with a big price tag or a Dusan Vlahovic, which there's a real possibility he'll leave, but again, it's going to be well in excess of £60 million at a minimum."

Who is the most likely target to end up at Manchester United?

All strikers who have been linked with Manchester United will prove to be difficult to attain; however, this may well become an easier task to manage financially once the ownership situation at Old Trafford has been rectified.

One thing we do know is that Red Devils boss Ten Hag is said to be 'obsessed' with Tottenham icon Kane and will act early as they try to secure a deal to entice the 29-year-old away from N17, as per The Guardian.

It is easy to see why Kane is so highly rated by the Manchester United boss, given that he managed to notch 32 goals and five assists from 49 appearances in 2022/23 for a struggling Spurs side, as per Transfermarkt.

Kane may prove to be one of the more tricky deals to complete, though the fact that he is desperate to become the all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League may just give Manchester United enough leg room to seriously tempt him into considering his future this summer.