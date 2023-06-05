Manchester United have a 'big opportunity' to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in the off-season as Erik Ten Hag looks to strengthen ahead of 2023/24, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

As per The Telegraph, Leicester City are set to sell Maddison this summer and Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all hold an interest in signing the £110k-a-week ace.

It is said that Maddison is valued at around £45-60 million by the Foxes and they may elect to sell several first-team players to try and raise transfer funds of their own as they prepare to compete in the Sky Bet Championship.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are also keen on Maddison, potentially creating a transfer tug-of-war for his services between several high-profile clubs.

Football Insider claim that Leicester City are lining up a bid for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair, who could be acquired as a replacement for Maddison, who is all but guaranteed to leave the King Power to return to the English top-flight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are one interested party in trying to lure Maddison elsewhere this summer.

Romano said: "They know there will be competition, because now is a big opportunity I would say on the market to sign Maddison, now that they have been relegated. Newcastle will be there for Maddison, but they know there are other clubs informed, including Tottenham Hotspur and also including Manchester United. So it's not an easy one.”

What were James Maddison's stats like for Leicester City in 2022/23?

In 2022/23, Maddison was a shining light in a Leicester City side that flattered to deceive and eventually suffered relegation on the final day of the season. He also caught the eye of former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Juanma Lillo, who described him as an "authentic footballer".

Across 32 appearances in all competitions, the 26-year-old netted ten goals and laid on nine assists in total for Leicester City, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that Maddison was Leicester City's most consistent performer during the campaign, racking up an average match rating of 7.24/10 for his exploits on the pitch.

As per FBRef, Maddison has also been an inventive presence in attack and has managed to successfully carry out 138 shot-creating actions in the Premier League.

With Leicester City set to try and balance the books in the forthcoming transfer window, Manchester United could inherit a creative midfielder with distinguishable qualities in the form of Maddison this summer.