Manchester United are 'in the race' to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae as Erik Ten Hag looks to strengthen his backline, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kim Min-jae?

According to Il Mattino via The Sun, Kim is preparing to move to Old Trafford and Manchester United are set to activate the 26-year-old's release clause to bring him to the Premier League.

The report states that Kim looks likely to become one of Ten Hag's first signings of the summer; however, he will not join up with his prospective new teammates at Carrington immediately as he is scheduled to complete military service in South Korea.

As per The Guardian, Kim's release clause is active until the end of July and he has emerged as Manchester United's 'top target' as they look to bolster their backline.

Newcastle United are also keen on the central defender and Manchester United are scoping out alternative options in the French market should a deal to sign Kim fall through.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on who the alternative to Kim may be, informing his Twitter following: "Axel Disasi wants Manchester United as L’Equipe reported — he’s plan B option in list on the French market mentioned today. Understand there’s still nothing concrete in terms of agreement between Man Utd and AS Monaco — Kim Min-jae remains the top target as CB."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has now given some additional information surrounding Manchester United's pursuit of Kim this summer.

Romano stated: Napoli are trying to change the release clause, but the feeling at the club is that is going to be complicated, so the release clause will probably be that one at less than €50million.

"He is available at the beginning of July, with Manchester United in the race. Newcastle are interested but not attacking the situation yet."

Would Kim Min-jae be a good signing for Manchester United?

It has been reported that the centre-backs release clause is around £38 million, but it remains to be seen as to who is correct.

It's hard to argue otherwise, especially when you factor in Kim's exploits in Napoli's Serie A title winning campaign where he emerged as one of their most impressive performers.

In 2022/23, the £53k-a-week ace made 45 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and two assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored tallies that Kim earned an average match rating of 7.07/10 for his exploits on the pitch this term, making him Napoli's fourth-most consistent player over the course behind Mario Rui, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

FBRef shows that Kim, who has been described as a "prized asset" by Goal, has also won 86.2% of the challenges he entered this season, making him a reliable fixture at the heart of the Napoli backline.

Manchester United will want to build on a promising first year under Ten Hag and Kim could be a signing to take the club to the next level heading into 2023/24.