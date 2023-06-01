Manchester United will be confident that they can tie down Marcus Rashford on a new deal for the coming years at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Marcus Rashford?

Cited by Viaplay quoted by The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has signalled that he expects Rashford to renew his £200k-a-week contract at Old Trafford, which is set to run out in the summer of 2024. The 53-year-old said: "I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen."

The Red Devils are said to be making 'good progress' in their efforts to extend the 25-year-old's stay at Old Trafford and could make him Manchester United's best-paid player to ensure he stays at his boyhood club, as per The Telegraph.

Rashford has enjoyed a fantastic season at Manchester United and has been recognised for his consistent performances, being awarded Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year award.

In 2022/23, the England international has racked up 30 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Manchester United will offer Rashford a contract that will reflect his status as a key player at the club.

Jones said: "They need to build around Rashford, they need to make sure that he is somebody the crowd can attach to; you've got to have that when building a project like this.

"Rashford doesn't want to leave, he's never wanted to leave, but it's just a case of making sure that he gets the right deal for where he is in his career right now. So I think the excitement will be pretty big.”

Should Manchester United build their team around Marcus Rashford?

It's hard to argue otherwise given his contribution to Manchester United this term and Ten Hag will be keen to see more of the same from his star man in 2023/24.

The Dutchman has tipped Rashford to hit the 40-goal mark next season, as per The Independent, stating: he can improve but I am happy from where he was last season to what he did now, that he brings himself back. We supported him where we could, with the way of play but also in his mental mindset, so we are happy with that. But, yeah, we have to push for more and I am sure he’s capable to score 40 goals in a season, to make also for him the next step.”

WhoScored note that Rashford has been Manchester United's third-most consistent performer behind Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, earning an average match rating of 7.08/10 for his performances.

Rashford has also recorded 120 shot-creating actions in all competitions, as per FBRef, demonstrating his ability to be a chance provided as well as a goalscorer.

It is clear there is more to come from Rashford and Manchester United fans will be desperate to see him sign a new deal at Old Trafford.