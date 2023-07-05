Manchester United are still no further along in the process of being taken over and the situation is 'very complicated' at Old Trafford to predict when it will come to an end, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest takeover news involving Manchester United?

According to Qatari outlet Al Raya via The Mirror, Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation could bring an end to the drawn-out takeover process at Manchester United and finally assume control at Old Trafford.

The report states that Sheikh Jassim is now confident that he can win the race to take over from the Glazers and a deal may be officially announced in the not-too-distant future.

Manchester United have been up for sale since last November as the Glazer family seek 'strategic alternatives', including 'new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company'.

Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100% of the Premier League giants while his main bidding rival, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS, are aiming to secure a majority share in the club that could still leave one or more of the Glazer family in minority stakeholding roles, as per The Guardian.

Despite the ongoing battle for control of Manchester United, the club have been active in the transfer market and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has completed his medical and will swap blue for red imminently, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has detailed that it still looks like there is no end in sight in the long battle for ownership at Manchester United.

Romano said: “It’s very difficult to predict this very complicated story. So, I don’t want to lie to Man United fans, I don’t know when it will be completed. Honestly, the expectation was to have news already in March, in April, now we are in July and the situation is still the same. So, it’s a very complicated story.”

What other matters do Manchester United need to get to the bottom of this summer?

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will be focused on recruitment for the new season. However, there is no doubt that his endeavours to sign top talent are being impeded by the ongoing battle for control at Old Trafford.

As per The Daily Mail, Ten Hag wants new signings in place by next week to follow Chelsea ace Mount into the building, though 'budget restrictions' are getting in the way amid interest in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow, with a new goalkeeper said to be a main priority.

The Red Devils are keen to sign a striker this summer in addition to provide a focal point in attack and discussions with Atalanta rising star Rasmus Hojlund are continuing between both parties, as per 90min.

Sky Sports News have reported that Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat is also on the radar at Manchester United as they continue to expand their transfer business as the window progresses.

Nevertheless, the takeover situation engulfing the club needs to be sorted out sooner or later, as Manchester United risk falling behind their rivals without the ability to effectively strengthen in key areas.