Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, are 'keeping their options open' amid the current ownership battle at Old Trafford; however, face a 'race against time' to try and conclude a deal before the transfer window opens, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest on the ownership situation at Manchester United?

As per ESPN, the Glazers are considering delaying their sale of Manchester United until after the end of the season, which could complicate matters regarding the transfer window if the battle for ownership drags on until June 14th, when the market opens for business.

The outlet understands that Joel and Avram Glazer are reluctant to give up their shares at Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS are said to be open to letting them stay on as minority shareholders. At the same time, Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim Al Thani wants to acquire 100% control of the Premier League giants.

Sky Sports cite that Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has signalled that matters off the field will not affect his recruitment plans this summer, stating in an interview: "I came in here [at the end of] last season and we talked about what can we do in the squad, what can we do in transfers. And last year, the club confirmed they can do. So, for me, I don't think anything changed and yeah, in this summer period we can do the same."

The report states that the Red Devils' boss is eyeing an elite forward and another addition in midfield as priority areas to strengthen ahead of 2023/24.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that all parties involved will want 'clarity' over the state of play surrounding the ownership situation at Manchester United.

Jacobs told FFC: "It's obvious that the Glazers are still keeping their options open. My understanding remains that for the right price, all six of them are determined sellers, but that's the key to all of this, has their valuation been met? If not, there's lots of other options on the table. It is now a bit of a race against time, particularly for the two groups that either want control or an outright sale because they'll want to be in by the time the window opens on June 14th. Otherwise, there is perhaps some uncertainty over the first two or three weeks because Manchester United ultimately won't know whose money they're spending and as a consequence, I think all parties will want clarity very soon."

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will focus on matters on the pitch for now and Ten Hag will be pleased with his debut campaign in charge which has yielded a Carabao Cup trophy and confirmed Champions League football for next term.

Of course, the Red Devils still have one Premier League match left to facilitate and can seal a third-place finish with a victory over Fulham on Sunday at Old Trafford.

FA Cup glory is also potentially on the horizon for Manchester United, who could win a second trophy of the campaign if they defeat Manchester City in the competition's final in early June.

Following that, all focus will turn towards their transfer business as the Red Devils look to continue their positive trajectory into next season.