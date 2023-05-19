Manchester United will spend significantly on one player regardless of the takeover result, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Manchester United news on the ownership and transfer front?

As per talkSPORT, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has returned with a 'last-ditch offer' to buy Manchester United worth more than £5.5 billion, including £4.8 billion to enact a sale and another £700 million invested into the club and local community.

The Qatari businessman is said to have put the pledge forward as his final attempt to try and gain control of the Premier League giants. At the same time, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS remain in the running alongside their competitors.

On the transfer front, Manchester United continue to be linked with a sensational summer swoop to land Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane while Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has also been linked, as per ESPN.

In the off-season, the outlet understands that the Red Devils will be working with a transfer budget between £100 million and £150 million, with an assumption that players also be sold to raise funds and to satisfy UEFA's financial fair play demands.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Manchester United will look to make some intelligent signings in the summer and not all of them will come in for large sums of money.

Jones told FFC: "Whatever the result is of the takeover, I think we'll see a balance. Yes, United will go out and spend significantly on someone. But, in the other positions that they make up the pieces in, I think they'll be looking to do some smart deals."

What next for Manchester United?

While the chat over transfer targets and their ownership status will dominate the headlines, Manchester United still face the challenge of finishing the season in a strong position in order to guarantee themselves Champions League qualification.

At present, the Red Devils sit fourth in the Premier League table, one point in front of bitter rivals Liverpool in fifth, having played a game less than Jurgen Klopp's men.

In their remaining three fixtures, Manchester United travel to Bournemouth on Saturday before back-to-back home clashes against Chelsea and Fulham, who they will meet on the final day to round off their league campaign.

Erik Ten Hag also has the opportunity to seal a second piece of silverware this term at Wembley in early June up for grabs, as his side take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Despite things off the pitch hotting up, there is still potential for the Red Devils to grab the attention of the world by the end of season by sealing a top-four slot and cup glory.