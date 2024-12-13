As the winter window approaches, Manchester United are reportedly refusing to rule out a January move to sign an instant upgrade on Luke Shaw and one who just stole the show in front of their scouts in the Champions League.

Man Utd transfer news

If the last few weeks have exposed anything under the new reign of Ruben Amorim, it's just how much Manchester United desperately need reinforcements once again. Despite spending big last summer, the Red Devils are in need of another rebuild under a new manager and entirely new system, with Matthijs de Ligt and Andre Onana proving exactly why in an eventual 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in midweek.

Whilst the goalkeeper's pass lacked pace, De Ligt was far from innocent in the error, with the Dutchman not exactly keen to receive such a pass despite Amorim's clear instruction to play out from the back. With that said, the former Sporting Club boss will be desperate for January to arrive.

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United are refusing to rule out a January move to sign Alvaro Fernandez after he was awarded the Man of the Match award in front of the Red Devils' scouts in a midweek 0-0 draw between Benfica and Bologna in midweek.

Those at Old Trafford would even have the chance to land a bargain deal to re-sign their former youth player too, given that they reportedly have a buyback clause of just £16.5m - a far cheaper price than his current £42m release clause.

In many ways, re-signing a young player they regret allowing to leave just six months later would sum the chaos that is Manchester United up pretty perfectly, but it's a move they'd be wise to make nonetheless.

"Amazing" Fernandez can earn Man Utd redemption

Although things didn't quite work out for the young left-back last time out at Manchester United, the Red Devils could hand him an instant shot at redemption just months after his departure in the January transfer window. For the bargain price of just £16.5m too, Amorim would be getting a solution to his wing-back problem down the left-hand side and an instant upgrade on Shaw, who remains unreliable thanks to injury issues.

In truth, Fernandez's rise is one that Manchester United should have seen coming. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig certainly never looked past his talent, however, describing his engine and quality as "amazing" when he was first making strides in the Red Devils' youth side.

Still just 21 years old, Fernandez remains a Manchester United academy graduate to watch, especially if he does complete a return to Old Trafford in the near future.