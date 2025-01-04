As Manchester United prepare to rebuild once again under a new manager, INEOS are reportedly refusing to rule out the sale of a young player who Ruben Amorim is currently happy with.

Man Utd transfer news

With a trip to Anfield and Premier League leaders Liverpool up next, Manchester United could be as little as five points clear of the relegation zone and entering the second-half of the campaign off the back of four consecutive defeats. This isn't just an early season blip, either. The campaign is into the new year, we've passed Christmas and even Amorim has been unable to rule out a shocking relegation battle

Now at a point of desperation, Amorim is reportedly demanding Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sign Viktor Gyokeres as early as this month in an attempt to salvage Manchester United's season. In money-saying mode, however, it seems unlikely that the Red Devils' co-owner would splash out as much as £80m to sign the Sporting Club striker in the January transfer window.

Instead, Ratcliffe's focus could once again turn towards raising funds. According to GiveMeSport, INEOS are refusing to rule out the sale of Tyrell Malacia even though Amorim is currently happy with the defender.

The left-back has suffered a number of injury setbacks over the last couple of years, but showed enough form to suggest that he's worth the wait during his debut season in the 2022/23 campaign.

Still struggling on the fitness front, however, INEOS could listen to offers as Juventus begin to circle around Malacia's signature and become alert to his potential availability this month.

Given how Manchester United have struggled for options down the left-hand side - often turning to out-of-position Diogo Dalot - showing Malacia the door would certainly be a controversial move.

Man Utd should keep "brave" Malacia

Still just 25 years old and attempting to come back from an injury nightmare, even Ratcliffe's ruthlessness streak should not stand in the way of Malacia and playing a part in Amorim's plans. The left wing-back spot is there for the taking and once back to full fitness, the Dutchman could grasp hold of that opportunity with both hands ahead of the equally injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Amorim was quick to praise Malacia when he initially returned from a long-term injury against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League earlier this season, telling reporters as relayed by Tribal Football: "It was huge for him and I think he did really well. He has not played for over a year, but he was so brave on the ball. I'm really happy on his behalf."

INEOS have plenty of other issues to solve before showing players like Malacia the door becomes a priority too. The Red Devils desperately need a clinical striker and could certainly do with a backline capable of flourishing in a back three. Of course, the left-back area does need addressing but Malacia's return should play a part in solving that problem.