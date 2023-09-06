Following what has been another turbulent start to the campaign for Manchester United, the days of glorious success under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson appear no closer to being emulated, with it now over a decade since the Red Devils last tasted Premier League title glory.

It also just over 15 years since the Old Trafford outfit were last crowned kings of Europe after edging past rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final in Moscow back in 2008, with Ferguson having assembled a truly "unbelievable team" that was stuffed full of "world-class" talents, as per club legend Gary Neville.

At the forefront of that iconic side - which also claimed three successive league titles between 2006 and 2009 - was the dynamic duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, with the pair having simply tormented defences both domestically and on the continent.

As Neville has argued, that pairing was crucial in helping to build arguably the "greatest Manchester United team of all time", with the two men, alongside Argentine workhorse Carlos Tevez, establishing a front three that was simply at a "different level" to anything in the current era.

With the present United now forced to turn to the likes of Anthony Martial and Antony - two figures who scored just ten league goals combined last term - to lead the line in attack, it is easy to see just how far the mighty have fallen.

How many goals did Ronaldo score for Man United?

The name Ronaldo no longer perhaps has the same shine to it at the Theatre of Dreams following the sour end to his second stint at the club, as the veteran marksman was sent packing after publicly calling out manager Erik ten Hag, yet those recent exploits should not too greatly overshadow the genius of his first spell in Manchester.

While it may have been Real Madrid who witnessed the Portuguese icon at his clinical, prolific peak - as he bagged 450 goals in just 438 games all competitions for Los Blancos - those of a United persuasion were afforded the chance to witness a promising teen blossom into a devastating superstar following his arrival from Sporting CP back in 2003.

Ronaldo's Career Numbers Games Goals Assists Sporting CP 31 5 6 Manchester United 346 145 64 Real Madrid 438 450 131 Juventus 134 101 22 Al-Nassr 24 20 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Madeira-born marksman truly came alive following his return from the World Cup in the summer of 2006, helping to end what was then a 'lengthy' four-year wait for the title after plundering 17 league goals, before netting a further 31 times in the top-flight the following season.

A man made for the big occasion, it was the fleet-footed forward who fired his side ahead against the Blues in that European showpiece in '08, leaping superbly at the back post in trademark fashion to open the scoring on the day.

That effort epitomised the world-class performer that Ronaldo had developed into at the time as he was subsequently handed the Ballon d'Or award later that year, before moving to the Bernabeu 12 months later - with his total tally for the Red Devils standing at 145 goals in 346 games, including his recent second spell.

How many goals did Rooney score for Man United?

While Ronaldo may have been the shining, obvious poster boy for Ferguson's golden side, it was Rooney who provided the work-manlike, relentless presence as a vital part of the attacking triumvirate, despite also contributing himself in the final third.

Currently the club's record scorer with 253 goals in all competitions, the former England captain was a true machine when in his pomp, combining beautifully on the counter-attack and in transition, in particular, with his Portuguese teammate.

The two men notably wreaked havoc on rivals Arsenal in the semi-final of the Champions League back in 2009, rounding off a sparkling breakaway that saw United turn defence into attack in an instant, as Ronaldo duly prodded home Rooney's perfectly-placed pull-back.

Such speed and dynamism had also been evident a few years earlier as the lethal pairing ripped Bolton Wanderers to shreds on the counter on home soil, with 'Wazza' that time rounding off a sweeping move following Ronaldo's assist.

Those of a United persuasion likely yearn to see the like of those goals again, yet for all the club's current woes, hope could have presented itself in the form of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho - two men who could well represent a "dream partnership", according to journalist Dean Jones.

What are Hojlund's strengths?

Despite having thus far only seen the £72m Dane during a brief 20-minute cameo against the Gunners, there was enough there for United supporters to get excited about, with the former Atalanta gem seemingly relishingly the physical battle with opposition defender, Gabriel.

Previously described as "scary quick" by journalist Sacha Pisani during his time in Italy, Hojlund illustrated his explosive speed as he regularly looked to run in behind, having at one stage burst forward in an attempt to get on the end of a pass from Marcus Rashford, only for the Englishman to spurn the opportunity.

It was his involvement in Garnacho's eventual disallowed goal that may have also forced those watching to sit up and notice, with the towering Dane producing a delightful backheeled flick to find Casemiro, who subsequently sent the Argentina international through on goal.

While not a true end-to-end counter like the days of Ronaldo and Rooney, the way in which that attack seemingly sprung to life in an instant will have evoked memories of that iconic duo, with the hope being that Hojlund can provide the attacking thrust through the middle, flanked by the electric Garnacho.

What are Garnacho's strengths?

With Hojlund - who 'put himself about without having much of the ball', in the words of journalist Samuel Luckhurst - potentially offering the selfless, hard-working nature of Rooney in a number nine berth, it is fair to say that Garnacho is the player who has the best chance of emulating his idol Ronaldo, having even been compared to his former teammate by treble winner, Paul Scholes:

"He almost reminded me of a young Cristiano with his skill and taking the ball down with confidence. I was impressed with the way he could attack on both feet and the unpredictability."

Wearing the boots that 'CR7' previously wore against the Gunners back in 2009, the teen speedster showed his ruthless and clinical brilliance following his late arrival against Mikel Arteta's side at the weekend, having only been denied what was a truly sumptuous finish due to the tightest of offside calls.

Even so, that surging run and finish past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale emphasised just why Garnacho is a player that "could be in any stadium in the world and he wouldn’t care", as he looks to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps by regularly stealing the limelight - as per youth coach Travis Binnion.

Described as a "full-back’s nightmare" by MUTV pundit Febian Brandy, the former Atletico Madrid ace "can go either side, cut inside, [make] it difficult for defenders all game", again showcasing just why he could be the perfect heir to Ronaldo on the flanks.

With five goals and five assists to his name at first-team level, the future looks incredibly bright for United's new number 17, with the addition of Hojlund set to ensure that Ten Hag has a youthful, attacking partnership that he can build his side around for the long-term.

The two promising forwards - who earn a combined £135k-per-week in wages - are still far from the finished article, yet there are signs that the days of Rooney and Ronaldo could be able to return sooner rather than later.