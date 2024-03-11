It's been an interesting season for Manchester United fans this year, to put it diplomatically.

Erik ten Hag's side have been consistently inconsistent in the Premier League, winning 15 games, losing 11 and drawing just two.

However, while the football hasn't necessarily been the most pleasing to the eye, there is one big positive from the season: Rasmus Højlund.

The young striker has really stepped up as the season has progressed and looks set for big things at the Theatre of Dreams, though a former United star has outscored him this season.

Rasmus Hojlund's performance this season

Højlund got off to a slow start in the Premier League following his £72m summer move from Serie A side Atalanta.

He failed to score or provide an assist until his 15th appearance in the competition, after which point he scored seven goals and provided two assists in just six games before having to come out of the team due to a muscle injury.

However, while it took the Dane a fair amount of time to get used to the league, he was like a duck to water in the Champions League and scored five goals in just six appearances as he did everything he could to try and keep the Red Devils in the competition.

Rasmus Højlund's Manchester United career so far Competition Premier League Champions League FA Cup League Cup Appearances 20 6 2 2 Goals 7 5 1 0 Assists 2 0 0 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.45 0.83 0.50 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, while the 21-year-old wasn't an instant hit at the club, it would be hard to describe his first season at Old Trafford as anything other than a success so far, as 13 goals and two assists in 30 appearances means he has averaged a goal involvement once every two games.

However, while Højlund has been undeniably brilliant for United this year and is comfortably the club's top goalscorer, a former player who departed the north west in 2019 is doing even better in Europe.

Romelu Lukaku's performances this season

Romelu Lukaku is the man in question, and while his name might conjure up images of glaring misses and clunky control in the minds of English football fans, the Belgian has been on fire in Italy this season.

Romelu Lukaku's Roma Career Competitions Serie A Europa League Italian Cup Appearances 25 9 2 Goals 10 7 1 Assists 3 1 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 0.88 0.50 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Still officially a Chelsea player, the Belgium international is on loan with AS Roma this year. In just 36 games, he has racked up an impressive 18 goals and four assists, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement once every 1.63 games for the Giallorossi.

What's even more impressive is that he has been scoring big goals as well, netting against Napoli and Fiorentina in Serie A, and then against Feyenoord and Brighton & Hove Albion in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

The "world-class" striker, as former coach Thomas Tuchel once described him, looks a totally different man from the one who scored just 15 goals in 49 games the last time he was playing in England.

Ultimately, United possess a young striker who could well go on to be world-class himself. However, while fans might be happy to have parted ways with Lukaku, Ten Hag would've surely loved having the 30-year-old in his squad this year. After all, they do need a more senior pro capable of teaching their raw Norwegian a thing or two.