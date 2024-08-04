Ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign in two weeks, Manchester United have reportedly scheduled a medical to complete their third signing of the summer.

Of course, the Red Devils have already welcomed both Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, with the former suffering an untimely injury to deal Erik ten Hag a frustrating blow. They're now reportedly looking to steal the headlines once again in pursuit of stars such as Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Ugarte would particularly seek to solve problems at the heart of Ten Hag's side in place of the struggling and ageing Casemiro. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, alongside Yoro, Zirkzee and perhaps even others, would make it quite the summer of incomings at Old Trafford which could even include another right-back.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester United have scheduled a medical for Noussair Mazraoui, who is expected to complete a move from Bayern Munich and could even be available to make his debut in the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium next Saturday - with the Red Devils pencilling in a medical for this coming Tuesday.

United's potential third summer arrival, the Morocco international will likely replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been linked with a move to West Ham United of late and is out of contract this time next year.

"Terrific" Mazraoui is better than Wan-Bissaka

In Mazraoui, Manchester United would be getting an instant upgrade on Wan-Bissaka and a player who's far more similar to the type of modern-day full-back that has thrived in the Premier League. At 26 years old, the Bayern Munich man should be at the peak of his powers and may well prove to be the ultimate coup this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Noussair Mazraroui Aaron Wan-Bissaka Progressive carries 34 30 Key passes 15 12 Interceptions 63 94 Tackles won 21 25

The right-back has earned plenty of praise during his time in the Bundesliga, including from former Bayern manager and current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who said (via Bavarian Football Network): "Terrific! He had good attacking moments but also defended well. He has done exceptionally well and has more confidence in himself."

Now it's Ten Hag who looks set to benefit - and even as soon as next week. Whilst the Community Shield won't reveal all, it could give fans a glimpse of what they can expect from Manchester United - and perhaps Mazraoui - in the forthcoming campaign.