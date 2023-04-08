Manchester United bolstered their Champions League hopes with a commanding 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, with Erik ten Hag's men yet again making the most of home advantage after beating Brentford just a few days earlier.

Having produced a "lifeless" display against Newcastle United just under a week ago - according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst - the Red Devils were full of vigour this time around, notably ending the first half having had 21 attempts on goal, the most of any team in the Premier League this season.

Despite that dominance, the hosts only held a narrow one-goal lead heading in at the break, with Scott McTominay - who scored four for Scotland while on international duty - eventually making the breakthrough with a fine finish from the angle.

With United perhaps fearing that their spate of missed chances would come back to bite them - including a horror miss from Aaron Wan-Bissaka from close range - substitute Anthony Martial then made sure of the points with just under 20 minutes left to play, the Frenchman converting from close range after Marcus Rashford had capitalised on a rare Seamus Coleman mistake.

On a rather serene day for the top-four hopefuls, the standout performer was undoubtedly that of Bruno Fernandes, with the game's Man of the Match having registered a staggering tally of six key passes from his 117 touches, having been "balling" in his deep-lying role - according to presenter Terry Flewers.

That classy outing from the midfield maestro saw the 28-year-old record a standout match rating of 8.0, as per Sofascore, with that only bettered by opposition stopper Jordan Pickford among any player for either side.

The former Sporting CP ace was not alone in having bossed the midfield for Ten Hag's men, however, with that man McTominay also having been "superb", according to former MEN writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz.

How did McTominay perform against Everton?

The 26-year-old has been offered the chance to impress in the absence of influential Brazilian, Casemiro in recent games, with it looking as if the United academy graduate has taken that opportunity with both hands due to his starring role earlier today.

Not only did the £60k-per-week man lash home his close-range effort in sumptuous style, but he also had a "very good game" overall, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, having provided a real dynamic presence in the centre of the park.

While the 6 foot 4 menace did lose possession on 17 occasions, he was able to provide a creative spark alongside Fernandes, having contributed three key passes in his 90-minute outing, while also creating one big chance.

It was McTominay's brilliance defensively that particularly caught the eye, however, as he won 11 of his total duels on the day, notably winning 100% of his aerial duels as an indication as to the physical prowess that the Lancaster-born brute can offer to the side.

That all-action display earned the 39-cap menace a solid 7.5 match rating, as per Sofascore, with that a fine reward for what was a promising performance both on an individual and collective basis.

While tougher tests may lie ahead for Ten Hag and co, the former Ajax boss can take great encouragement from today's dominant win, amid what is a hectic and relentless run of games.