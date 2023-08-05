Highlights

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could be set to stay at Old Trafford due to youngster Kobbie Mainoo picking up an injury in pre-season, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Scott McTominay leaving Manchester United?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United will allow midfielder McTominay to leave Old Trafford this summer if suitors can reach their £40 million price tag for the Scotland international.

West Ham United are known admirers of the £60k-a-week ace and have previously made contact with the Red Devils over the possibility of concluding a deal to land McTominay.

Nevertheless, Manchester United may now have to change tact with their stance on McTominay after young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo sustained a 'serious ankle injury' and has since flown home from their tour of the United States, as per Telegraph Sport.

Erik Ten Hag is now faced with a scenario of Mainoo missing the early part of the new season and may need to re-evaluate the future of McTominay and whether he can afford to lose the services of the 26-year-old.

Last term, McTominay made 39 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, registering three goals and one assist in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Scottish champions Celtic have also been touted as a potential destination for McTominay; however, it remains to be seen whether Brendan Rodgers' men could afford his hefty wage packet.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that McTominay may now be kept on at Manchester United out of necessity to protect their midfield depth.

Jones stated: "I continue to have reservations about both Fred and McTominay leaving until a new midfielder is signed, but now that Mainoo is missing the start of the season with injury, I feel that way even more. Both sides of the McFred partnership are available at the right price, but United have to be careful as they enter the new season, because if there is another injury, they suddenly start to look vulnerable again in an area of the pitch they can’t afford to be weak in. By the end of August, of course, there could easily be another twist and turn that changes the outlook of the whole midfield situation, but for now I think it makes sense that McTominay stays."

What now for Manchester United?

Recruitment will be top priority for Manchester United boss Ten Hag as he looks to build a squad worthy of competing on both domestic and European fronts this term.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, veteran Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans is understood to be on the verge of signing a one-year deal at Manchester United following an initial short-term agreement to join the Red Devils in pre-season.

Rasmus Hojlund will become a Manchester United player and has completed his medical ahead of a £72 million move from Atalanta to the North West on a five-year deal, as per The Daily Mail.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on Twitter X, stating: "Amrabat after friendly game: 'I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina'. Told there are no changes: Man Utd keep working on Amrabat and want him — but talks are on player side. No bid… yet. Reports about official bids last week were premature."