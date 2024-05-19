A Manchester United scout was reportedly left "bewitched" by the performance of one of the club's summer transfer targets, having flown to watch him in action earlier this week.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have had such a disappointing season, having gone into the campaign as contenders to finish in the top four in the Premier League. Instead, they have rarely looked like achieving that goal, and crashed out of Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

For that reason, it is paramount that a number of new signings come in during the summer transfer window, with improvements, from their ageing defence to their goal-shy attack, needed all over the pitch.

RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko is a reported target for United at the end of the season, having scored 14 goals in just 17 Bundesliga starts this season. He is seen as a player who could provide much-needed competition for Rasmus Hojlund in the centre of attack, especially with Anthony Martial expected to move on.

Another top target appears to be Crystal Palace maestro Michael Olise, whose quality and end product have consistently caught the eye this season - when he has been fit. Fabrizio Romano has said of the situation: "Olise remains a player who is really appreciated at Manchester United, also by people on the scouting team since one year ago."

Man Utd "bewitched" by target

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) a Manchester United representative was left "bewitched" by Gleison Bremer when watching him in action for Juventus against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, as they won 1-0 thanks to a Dusan Vlahovic goal.

The individual in question "flew to Italy specifically" to watch the Brazilian in action, and the Red Devils are now "ready to get serious" with regards to a move for him. A bid of €70m (£60m) is expected to be enough to get him.

Bremer is precisely what United need this summer in terms of a dominant centre-back who is at a good age to come in and be Lisandro Martinez's long-term partner at the heart of the defence.

The 27-year-old has impressed for Juve throughout this season, averaging 4.1 clearances and 2.9 aerial duel wins per game in Serie A across 35 appearances. He has even chipped in with three goals for good measure. Meanwhile, former Brazil manager Tite once waxed lyrical over him after calling him up for international duty, saying:

"Bremer had this opportunity to be called up thanks to his career and performances of a high level at Torino and Juventus. Perhaps we got it wrong and didn’t observe him closely enough, because he deserved more of our attention a lot earlier. When he arrived here, in the games and the training sessions we did together, he gave such a sense of certainty. He really is a player of great quality."

At 27, Bremer is younger than the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans - the former has confirmed that he is leaving United this summer - and he arguably possesses the physical attributes to adjust to the Premier League with ease.