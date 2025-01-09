A Manchester United scout has been spotted watching a 24-year-old goalkeeper whose club is on the brink of a PSR breach in the coming days, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils will have to remain patient when it comes to this January transfer window, as any business they conduct will likely come towards the latter end of the month as players need to be moved on before any new ones can arrive.

But that hasn’t stopped United from looking at potential players who they would like to sign this month. It was reported last week that United had sent scouts to watch striker Samu Omorodion in action for Porto the previous weekend. The forward will be well known to Ruben Amorim as he came up against the forward a few times during his time at Sporting. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is another player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the last week or so.

However, the Serbia’s arrival appears to depend on what happens to Joshua Zirkzee, as the Dutchman will need to go in the opposite direction for Vlahovic to join United. Reports have even gone on to state that the Italian side have made an official cash-plus-player offer, and both Vlahovic and Zirkzee are open to moves this month.

Meanwhile, United are continuing to look for a new left wingback, and according to Fabrizio Romano, they have placed Patrick Dorgu on their transfer wishlist. He now joins Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and PSG’s Nuno Mendes on the list, but those two are considered more expensive than Dorgu.

Man Utd scout spotted watching 24-year-old Leicester player

A new striker and left wingback are not all that United are looking at. According to The Telegraph, relayed by Leicestershire Live, Manchester United have sent a scout to watch Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen this season and could look to capitalise on the Foxes’ PSR breach.

In recent days, it has been reported that Celtic are closing in on the signing of Altay Bayindir, and therefore, the Red Devils could be in the market for a new goalkeeper to provide competition to Andre Onana. Hermansen, who joined the Foxes in July 2023, has now emerged on the club’s radar.

Hermansen had never played outside of Denmark before moving to Leicester, as he came through the academy at Naesby BK youth and then moved to Brondby IF. The 24-year-old was brought to the King Power Stadium by former manager Enzo Maresca, and he was vital in their promotion from the Championship, as he started 44 league games and kept 13 clean sheets.

Mads Hermansen's Leicester stats Apps 60 Goals conceded 72 Clean sheets 14

Leicester currently face uncertainty when it comes to complying with PSR, and they are expected to find out if they have fallen on the right side of the rules next Tuesday.

But given the uncertainty, United have sent goalkeeper scout Tony Coton to watch Hermansen in action for the Foxes in their 2-2 draw with Brighton this season. The Red Devils are aware of his “potential availability” as the goalkeeper is Leicester’s most “likely sale” if they have failed to comply with PSR.