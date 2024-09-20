Having initially set their sights on a move next summer, Manchester United have reportedly been so impressed by one target after sending their scouts that they're set to speed things up.

Man Utd transfer news

In INEOS' and new sporting director Dan Ashworth's first summer at the helm, Manchester United arguably ticked every box of what they needed to recruit. The Red Devils welcomed a centre-back for the future in Leny Yoro alongside one in his prime in Matthijs de Ligt, whilst also signing an attacking reinforcement in Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte to replace Casemiro and a fresh face at right-back in Noussair Mazraoui. Yet, so far, they've been far from convincing.

Erik ten Hag's side, despite all of those aforementioned arrivals, once again failed to get near Liverpool in another humiliating defeat at Old Trafford, before they were forced to battle past Southampton in another unconvincing display. They did at least avoid an upset in the Carabao Cup, however, having put seven past Barnsley in midweek.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, INEOS look set to continue their transfer strategy focused on stars for the future. In fact, according to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have been so impressed by Sverre Nypan that they now want to secure his signature in January rather than next summer.

Scouts have reportedly been in Norway to track the midfielder who is also a Manchester United fan in what should only provide the Red Devils a boost in pursuit of his signature. The plan would apparently be to sign the 17-year-old and then send him back on loan to Rosenborg, where he can continue to develop as a key starter in their senior side.

Tipped to be the new version of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong - who has been the topic of Manchester United interest more than once in the past - Nypan could now hand the Red Devils the perfect alternative to the Dutchman.

"Exciting" Nypan proves the change in Man Utd strategy

Before Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ashworth, Manchester United were guilty of signing players past their best and overspending on talents who do not have a long-term future among Europe's elite, with Casemiro the most recent example of that. Since their arrival though, things have changed.

Instead of signing another Raphael Varane or Casemiro, those at Old Trafford welcomed Yoro and Ugarte in the summer, who will both have a role under Ten Hag for years to come rather than just the one campaign. It's a strategy that should pay off and one that could continue with the arrival of Nypan to land a cheaper option to De Jong.

A midfielder with an "exciting future" according to Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Nypan will be one to watch in the January transfer window.

A youngster who's earned rave reviews from Manchester United, Nypan's move may well be fast-tracked from the summer of 2025 to as soon as the winter window.