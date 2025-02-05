Manchester United have sent scouts to have another look at a “special” player this week, as they eye a potential summer move, according to a recent report.

Man Utd sign Dorgu but continue poor form under Amorim

It has been a rather difficult few days for the Red Devils, as defeat to Crystal Palace put an end to their recent upturn in form, and the failure to bring in one more player before the transfer window closed will also have been a disappointment.

United allowed Antony and Marcus Rashford to both leave the club on loan to Real Betis and Aston Villa, respectively, and while Ruben Amorim’s bosses brought in Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu, for him they failed to bring in an attacking replacement.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Mathys Tel, but United pulled out of any transfer, as they were unwilling to meet Bayern Munich’s demands.

Away from transfer news, United suffered a big injury blow on Sunday afternoon as defender Lisandro Martínez was stretched off the pitch after falling to the ground in a relatively low-impact collision. United are yet to confirm the Argentine’s diagnosis, but it’s been reported that Martinez has suffered cruciate ligament damage, which would rule him out for the remainder of this campaign and likely the start of the 2025-26 season as well.

Man Utd scouts run fresh checks on £25m midfielder

The Red Devils may not have brought in any new attacking players in January, but they have