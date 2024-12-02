INEOS have sent Manchester United scouts to watch a hugely in-demand young player, according to a recent report. The Red Devils enjoyed their first Premier League game at Old Trafford under new head coach Ruben Amorim on Sunday, as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Everton. It has been a good week for United, as Amorim continues to get to grips with his new squad.

Man Utd transfer news

Amorim will get to know his players very well over the coming weeks, as United play every three to four days in various competitions. However, as any new manager or head coach does, he may already know which players are not going to be part of his team going forward and have replacements in mind.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen looks set to leave Old Trafford at the end of this season. The Denmark international is out of contract at the end of this campaign, and as things stand, he will not be offered a new deal and therefore will be allowed to leave for nothing, as the Man United boss targets two new midfield signings.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Amorim has requested that United look to sign Patrick Dorgu from Leece in the January transfer window. It has been stated that signing a left-back is a priority for the Red Devils, and Dorgu could be that addition in the New Year.

INEOS send Man Utd scouts to watch Valentin Atangana

According to Alan Nixon, relayed by Inside Futbol, Manchester United had scouts present to watch Reims midfielder Valentin Atangana in action last week. As previously mentioned, signing a midfielder or two is on United’s radar, as Eriksen looks set to leave soon and there is still talk of an exit for Casemiro in the summer.

Atangana is 19 years old and has come through the ranks at Reims, playing 35 times for the first team over two and a half seasons. The French under-21 international has started all 13 league games he has played in Ligue 1 in this campaign but has yet to find the back of the net or register an assist.

The midfielder is not being watched just by United, as there are also many other Premier League teams keeping an eye on his situation. Teams such as Brentford, Liverpool, Everton, and Aston Villa are also tracking the player and have had scouts tracking him as well.

Interestingly, When looking at Fbref's comparison tool, which evaluates players based on key statistical metrics, Atangana is very similar to United’s own Kobbie Mainoo.

Valentin Atangana's 2024/25 league stats compared to Kobbie Mainoo Atangana Mainoo Apps 13 7 xG 0.2 0.1 xA 0.3 0.7 Progressive carries 16 5 Progressive passes 41 24 Shots per 90 0.90 0.63 Tackles (Won) 25 (19) 16 (13) Interceptions 16 14

This report states that no fewer than 26 teams have been watching Atangana, with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund looking like serious competition for the English clubs in the mix.