Manchester United have deployed chiefs to watch a new central player live in action, but a reliable journalist has revealed that they aren’t the only club who are hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Man Utd's summer signings

Over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s side recruited Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Jonny Evans on a permanent basis, whilst signing Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon on loan for the remainder of the season. Having put pen to paper from Fiorentina, Amrabat’s terms do include an option to buy, but should the club decide for whatever reason that they don’t want to take that up upon the conclusion of the campaign then the hierarchy will have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement in defensive midfield.

The Red Devils have set their sights on Benfica’s Joao Neves who has worked his way up through their academy ranks to get promoted to the first team where he’s since gone on to make a total of 38 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Neves statistics).

The Portugal international still has another five years remaining on his deal (Benfica contracts), but having caught the eye of chiefs following his impressive performances since the start of the season, the 19-year-old could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Man Utd scout Joao Neves

Taking to X, Graeme Bailey confirmed that Man United sent representatives to assess Neves last weekend, but with three other high-profile rivals also keeping a close eye on his situation, it won't be easy to get a deal over the line in January.

He wrote: “Joao Neves impresses Premier League scouts as Benfica see off Sporting. Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal all checked on the Portuguese midfield starlet on Sunday.”

Ten Hag could secure "warrior" in Neves

As it stands, Neves ranks in the 99th percentile for blocks and the 96th percentile for tackles which shows how much he loves to get stuck into challenges and is willing to put his body on the line to protect his defensive backline (FBRef - Neves statistics).

The Tavira native is also recording a 90.6% pass success rate in Liga Portugal (WhoScored - Neves statistics), highlighting his extreme calmness and composure on the ball and his ability to dictate the game from the centre of the park, with that being somewhat of a leadership quality which would be welcomed by the boss.

Joao Neves' Style Of Play Indirect set-piece threat Likes to tackle Commits fouls often

Furthermore, Roger Schmidt’s £16k-per-week earner (Benfica salaries), already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured four pieces of silverware during his time in Lisbon, so he will possess the required winning mentality.

Therefore, Neves is an absolute “warrior” according to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so it could be a shrewd coup if Man United were able to secure the services of their in-demand target ahead of their other fellow competitors in January.