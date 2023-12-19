Manchester United deployed chiefs to watch one of their transfer targets live in action on Sunday, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Erik ten Hag targeting new strikers

The Red Devils have Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial as their two natural strikers as it stands, but it’s clear to see that the club need to add another centre-forward to their ranks considering the little impact the pair have been able to make this season.

The Old Trafford summer signing is yet to record a single goal or assist in the Premier League (Transfermarkt - Hojlund statistics), while The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that the hierarchy are expected to let Martial leave on a free transfer upon the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Man United contracts).

With Erik ten Hag therefore on the hunt for reinforcements, Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy has been identified as a potential target, with the 27-year-old having firmly established himself as Sebastian Hoeness’ overall best-performing player this term with a match rating of 7.85 (WhoScored - Stuttgart statistics).

Earlier this month, Guinea’s international was the subject of an approach from the top-flight giants who have added him to their list of targets despite not making any kind of offer, and if the following update is to be believed, it sounds like they have now taken their admiration yet another step further ahead of January.

Man United scout Guirassy

According to 90min, Man United had representatives watching Guirassy over the weekend, but they weren’t alone in their trip to see the Stuttgart talisman.

“Manchester United were among the teams who had scouts present at the Allianz Arena on Sunday to watch striker Serhou Guirassy, whose Stuttgart side were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich, sources have confirmed to 90min.

"90min understands representatives from United were in Bavaria to keep an eye on Guirassy, while Fulham, West Ham and Milan also had officials in attendance for similar reasons.”

The report then adds that contact has previously been made over a possible move, although the Red Devils aren't the only club who could sign the forward.

"Guirassy's representatives were confident of sealing a move to a Premier League side during the January transfer window. United - as well as Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolves - have been contacted about a possible deal, while Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace have also scouted him this season."

Guirassy is an "outrageous" striker

In the Bundesliga this season, Guirassy has been absolutely on fire having posted 17 contributions, 16 goals and one assist, in just 13 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s able to pose a constant threat to the opposition’s defence (Transfermarkt - Guirassy statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 1, Arles’ native has recorded 42 shots over the course of the campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates, highlighting what a standout performer he is in the attacking areas compared to his peers (FBRef - Stuttgart statistics).

As dubbed by Seb Stafford-Bloor, Guirassy is in “outrageous” form this season, and with his versatility to operate out wide on the left wing available if needs be, this could be seen as a no-brainer of a deal to pursue in 2024.