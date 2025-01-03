INEOS have sent scouts to watch a “complete” striker ahead of a possible Manchester United transfer, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

If Ruben Amorim had his way, this January transfer window would be very busy for the Red Devils, but due to financial fair play rules, the Premier League side have to be very careful with what business they conduct, and it mainly relies on players leaving Old Trafford first.

Related £820,000-a-week Man Utd quartet could leave Old Trafford with Rashford If United were to get their way this month, Marcus Rashford may not be the only player to leave the club.

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes is someone that United are very much keen on signing this month. Mendes worked with Amorim at Sporting, and given he has refused to sign a new contract in Paris, it means he is open to a move and is said to be keen on reuniting with the Portuguese manager at Old Trafford.

But again, his arrival will depend on which players, if any, leave United in the coming weeks. It has now been claimed by Sky Sports that Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, and Antony could all leave Man United this month, as the club are open to offers. Eriksen and Lindelof are out of contract at the end of the season, and Casemiro and Antony are players who have fallen out of favour. The Red Devils are looking to move them on as they don’t have a future at the club and are open to permanent as well as loan offers.

Man Utd send scouts to watch "complete" striker

As United wait to see what players may leave this month, it hasn’t stopped them from putting their own transfer plans in place. According to the Daily Mail confidential, relayed by United in Focus, Manchester United sent scouts to watch Porto striker Samu Omorodion in action on Saturday ahead of a possible transfer.

Samu, who has been described as “complete” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, joined Porto during the summer transfer window from Atlético Madrid after being linked with a move to Chelsea. The forward is only 20, and he has been in sensational form in Portugal after his protracted move to Stamford Bridge fell through at the final moment.

The Daily Mail reports that United had scouts in place for Porto’s game against Boavista on Saturday, and it is believed they were there to watch him in action. The scouts would have left the game impressed, as the forward netted twice and Porto won 4-0 to continue their charge to catch Sporting.

Samu Aghehowa's 24/25 Porto stats Apps 21 Goals 18 Assists 2

A move this month hasn’t been ruled out, but it could be one that materialises in the summer, when Amorim will hope more funds are available. The United boss will be aware of Samu's attributes, as he will have seen him closely in Portugal before he moved to Manchester. He is under contract until 2029 at Porto, and in this current form, the Portuguese side are going to play hardball when it comes to keeping their star striker.