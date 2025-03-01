Manchester United are in the beginning of a transitional era under Ruben Amorim, with plenty of change expected among his squad come the summer months.

Manchester United's transfer jigsaw may take time to complete

Transfers at Manchester United have been hit or miss over the years, but Ruben Amorim will be afforded a grace period to form a side in his own image once the transfer window opens and incomings can make their way to Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, too many deals over the years haven't been a match made in heaven with the expectation bestowed upon players at the Red Devils.

Rasmus Hojlund falls into that category and could be part of a swap deal involving Victor Osimhen. The Denmark international has struggled to fire this term, and may now be on his way to Napoli in exchange for one of Europe's most prolific forwards plus £33 million.

Put simply, Manchester United have harboured too many perennial underperformers and their position in the Premier League table underlines the problem. Sitting on 33 points after 27 matches played is a sticky situation for Amorim to be launched into, but he may still come out victorious if his side can claim FA Cup or Europa League glory.

Either way, there is plenty of business to get on with this summer. Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia has been cited as a potential replacement for Andre Onana between the sticks, while it remains to be seen whether Antony or Marcus Rashford will be sold in light of their positive form out on loan at Real Betis and Aston Villa, respectively.

Manchester United's next five fixtures - all competitions Fulham (H) FA Cup Real Sociedad (A) Europa League Arsenal (H) Premier League Real Sociedad (H) Europa League Leicester City (A) Premier League

Streamlining the squad to make room for reinforcements has to be a benchmark Amorim sets while in situ, and he may have identified a long-term competitor for Patrick Dorgu if reports are to be believed.

Manchester United set sights on Rayan Ait-Nouri

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United have long-standing interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers man Rayan Ait-Nouri and are ready to do battle with Arsenal, Liverpool and AC Milan for his signature.

The Algeria international is reportedly available for £49.5 million this summer and there is an internal recognition at Molineux that he may leave following a difficult campaign for the Old Gold.