Manchester United are set for a huge defensive overhaul during the 2024 summer transfer window.

This comes after a season which saw them concede 58 Premier League goals and 15 times in the Champions League group stage, which is the most by a Premier League side in the group stages of a Champions League campaign.

The Red Devils could let up to four defenders leave this summer. Raphael Varane has already departed the club upon the expiration of his contract, with fellow centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof also potential departures. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also leave Old Trafford if the right offer arrives.

Of course, with all of these departures, there must be incomings to balance the books and add depth to the squad. United have been heavily linked with Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich, with the former Ajax captain thought to have agreed terms with the Red Devils. They have also placed a bid for exciting young French defender Leny Yoro, although it remains to be seen if he will pick United over Real Madrid.

However, there is another name on INEOS' list of potential centre-backs, and they have been heavily linked with this player during the entire transfer window.

Man Utd target Premier League defender

The player in question here is, of course, Everton and England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. After a superb season with the Toffees in 2023/24, the defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford regularly this summer.

Now, according to a report from Graeme Bailey, the Red Devils are currently 'working on making' a third bid for the defender. This comes after United had two previous offers, the most recent one worth around £50m, rejected by the Toffees for the talented England star.

However, despite a tough negotiation at the moment, it might not all be plain sailing for United when it comes to doing a deal for Branthwaite this summer.

Manchester City could challenge their biggest rivals in a bid to bring Branthwaite to the blue side of Manchester instead.

In terms of a price for Branthwaite, Everton have been firm in their stance that he is worth around £80m, in line with deals for Josko Gvardiol and Wesley Fofana. Bailey confirms that United are preparing their third bid, with internal talks finalising 'what level they will come in at' to try and sign the young defender.

Why Branthwaite would be a good signing

Branthwaite was a pivotal player under Sean Dyche for Everton last season. The 22-year-old played 35 Premier League games for the Toffees, helping to keep an impressive 12 clean sheets and chipped in with three goals, including one in the Merseyside Derby, backing up the claim of scout Jacek Kulig that he is an "absolute monster".

He is highly rated by those close to Old Trafford, including one of Erik ten Hag’s soon-to-be coaches, and the club’s legendary striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutchman managed Branthwaite at PSV two seasons ago, when the young defender had a loan spell at the Dutch side. Van Nistelrooy called Branthwaite a “great talent”, before explaining that he is a “very complete” centre-back.

Should United sign Branthwaite, he may not just become a superb option for Ten Hag at centre-back, but also at left-back, allowing him tactical flexibility and more depth. This would be bad news for £150k-per-week earner Luke Shaw who is the Red Devils’ first-choice in that position. He has struggled with injuries, and having a player like Branthwaite could be an excellent alternative to the England international.

As is the current tactical trend at the moment, Ten Hag could choose to set up in a 3-2-5 system when his side have the ball. With Branthaite at left-back, it could be the case that he tucks into left centre-back when United are in possession, a role he has superb attributes for. Football analyst H also explained that he believes the 22-year-old is “capable of playing” on the left side and tucking into centre-back with the ball.

He is an excellent wide defender, able to use his long stride to cover wide spaces with ease. This is also somewhat reflected in his stats on Sofascore, averaging 5.2 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, as well as winning 2.5 ground duels each game. He is also a wonderful box defender, which could come in handy at left-back especially when defending the far post.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

Branthwaite defensive stats Premier League 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Number Ball recoveries 5.2 Tackles 1.9 Interceptions 1.4 Aerial duels 2.7 Ground duels 2.5 Clearances 4.5 Stats from Sofascore

One issue with Branthwaite playing left-back ahead of Shaw means that the former Southampton man would not be able to strike up his successful partnership with Marcus Rashford. Over the years, the pair have formed a brilliant understanding, and Shaw is deadly on the overlap as Rashford operates in the left half-space.

Rashford discussed his and Shaw’s partnership in 2021, describing that the things they do on the left-hand side are “simple but they’re effective”, before explaining that he thinks the pair are a “threat” when operating together on that left-hand side.

However, with Branthwaite operating at left-back, it would mean that Rashford does not have that overlap from Shaw, or indeed from any left-back, and has to hold the width on the left himself. This is not Rashford’s best role, and he would be better utilised in the left-half space with a flying full-back.

With that being said, it could be necessary for some games to play the Everton man at left-back, and Ten Hag can lean on that aforementioned tactical flexibility to help him get through games and make his side better equipped to beat the best sides.

Whilst it may be an expensive deal to do, Branthwiate could be at the heart of the United defence for the next ten years. He is a wonderful player, as shown by his stats and well-rated by the likes of van Nistelrooy. It could be a superb addition to United’s centre-back ranks this summer.