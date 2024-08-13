Manchester United have been through something of a defensive overhaul throughout the 2024 summer transfer window. After a very poor season last campaign, despite winning the FA Cup, Erik ten Hag and the new INEOS board clearly decided it was time for a refresh in defence, which has led to several changes at the back.

The most notable of those includes two major summer signings at centre-back. One of those is the highly-rated 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro. The youngster is considered one of the top prospects in European football, and United beat Real Madrid to his signature. They are also set to confirm the signing of Matthijs de Ligt in the coming days from Bayern Munich.

There have been two major outgoings at centre-back, with academy graduate Willy Kambwala and experienced Frenchman Raphael Varane departing. They joined Villarreal and Como respectively, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka also leaving, to join West Ham United. Another Bayern defender, Noussair Mazraoui, will replace him at Old Trafford.

Despite an already sizeable defensive overhaul, United might not be done yet, and have been linked with another potential defensive incoming in recent days.

Man United target Premier League defender

The player in question here is Everton and England international defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park all summer, and could still leave before the deadline in two and a half weeks.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils have ‘re-opened talks with Everton’ over a potential move for the Carlisle-born centre-back. Although United have already brought in De Ligt and Yoro to strengthen their defensive options, ‘the club still wants to add Branthwaite to their ranks’ to improve the depth.

Should United bring Branthwaite in, it could result in further defensive business. A deal for the Everton defender could see the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof depart the club, to make room for the England international.

In terms of a price, the Red Devils ‘are confident’ that a deal worth £60m including add-ons will be accepted by the Toffees after the Merseysiders rejected two bids for the defender already. It was previously believed Everton valued the 22-year-old at around £80m.

Why Branthwaite would be a good signing

Branthwaite became a key player at Goodison Park after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven, where, ironically, his manager was Ruud van Nistelrooy. The legendary United striker is now a coach at Old Trafford.

Last term for the Toffees, the former Carlisle defender was a crucial part of Sean Dyche’s side and was a large part of the reason they had such an impressive defensive record. Branthwaite featured 35 times and helped to keep 12 clean sheets, with Everton conceding just 51 goals in the Premier League last term.

Should the Red Devils complete a deal for Branthwaite this summer, he could form a superb partnership at the back with De Ligt. Ten Hag’s former captain at Ajax is a big acquisition for the Red Devils, a real throwback defender who is strong, good in the air and can defend the box well, but is also good on the ball.

This would certainly pair up well with the young Everton centre-back, who is also excellent in possession, and a capable box defender himself. What also makes them a complimentary pairing is the fact that Branthwaite is primarily left-footed, with De Ligt’s preferred foot being his right.

Indeed, their FBref stats also reflect the fact they could become a formidable pairing. As aforementioned, they are superb box defenders, with the 22-year-old Everton man averaging 3.35 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, with the former Ajax and Juventus man averaging 2.21 tackles and interceptions. Football analyst H called the England international “one of the best duel winners” in the Premier League, as the stats show.

In terms of how they could set up with the ball, fans could well expect to see De Ligt become the central centre-back, with Branthwaite operating as the left centre-back. A large reason for this is the fact the Everton man is excellent at defending wide spaces, as shown by his 5.23 ball recoveries per 90. In comparison, De Ligt, who is slightly less mobile and thus not as good at defending wide spaces, averages just 4.74 ball recoveries.

The pair are also colossal in the air, with the England international winning an average of 68.6% of his aerial duels per 90, and the Dutchman coming in at slightly less, with an average win rate of 59.4% of his aerial duels. They are an imposing duo; Branthwaite stands at approximately 6 foot 4 and De Ligt 6 foot 2.

Branthwaite and De Ligt defensive stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Branthwaite De Ligt Ball recoveries 5.23 4.74 Aerial duels win 2.72 2.66 Aerial duel win % 68.6% 59.4% Tackles and interceptions 3.35 2.21 Blocks 1.47 0.91 Clearances 4.71 3.38 Stats from FBref

In terms of their progressive passing stats, De Ligt averaged an impressive 6.36 progressive passes last term, far more than Branthwaite’s 2.14 per 90 minutes. However, it is important to note that Branthwaite’s numbers are more saturated, with Everton having just 40.8% possession per game, ranking them 92nd in Europe’s big five leagues per game as per FBref. In contrast, Bayern averaged 61.3%, the 6th best in Europe.

It is fair to say that Branthwaite and De Ligt could form a formidable partnership together. United have all but confirmed the signing of the Dutchman, and if they add the Everton defender to their squad too, it would be arguably the Premier League’s best centre-back pairing.

Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley called the former Carlisle man a “magnificent” defender, and this certainly rings true when factoring in the stats and other factors including his two-footedness and his height. If United get this deal over the line, there is surely no doubt they will improve on their poor defensive record from the 2023/24 season as they look to push for the top four.