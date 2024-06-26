Despite receiving plenty of criticism during the first few months of his Manchester United career, Rasmus Hojlund enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign.

The Danish centre forward arrived for a large £72m from Atalanta, which is arguably the main reason why he was heavily scrutinised.

However, he ended the season with ten goals in 25 starts from an xG of 7.64, which indicates that a lack of chance creation was holding him back.

Nevertheless, with the Red Devils centre forward in mind, let’s take a look at a player who earns more than Hojlund and could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer

As per reports from Turkey via TEAMtalk, Man Utd could lose Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The Man United defender could be on his way to Galatasaray, with the Turkish champions viewing him as their priority for the right-back spot.

It’s said that the number 29 is keen on the move, having already agreed personal terms with the club recently.

This means that a deal between the two clubs is up next, but a fee as little as £5.9m could be expected, which is far lower than United’s £17m valuation.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s salary at Man United

When Wan-Bissaka joined the Red Devils back in 2019, he was regarded as a “brilliant signing” by football creator Liam Canning, despite costing an astounding £50m.

Yet, fast forward to last season, and the right-back spot was arguably one of the most competitive positions in the Man United squad, and unfortunately for Wan-Bissaka, he seems to no longer be first-choice.

The rise of Diogo Dalot is arguably the main reason for this, with the Portuguese defender providing reliability and availability while missing zero games through injury.

This meant that the number 29 would have been forced to sit on the bench had it not been for United’s lack of a left-back, which meant that Wan-Bissaka still made 20 Premier League starts. But what is the Englishman’s salary at the Red Devils?

Big 6 Backup RB Wages Player Weekly salary Aaron Wan-Bissaka £90k Takehiro Tomiyasu £100k Malo Gusto £45k Conor Bradley £10k Rico Lewis £25k Emerson Royal £40k Via Capology

As you can see from the table above, Wan-Bissaka currently earns a wage of £90k-per-week, which is £4.68m per season, as per Capology.

This salary is even higher than Hojlund’s £85k-per-week, who’s future is very much at Man United, unlike the 26-year-old.

Given that Wan-Bissaka’s contract expires next summer, this transfer window will be the best chance for United to recoup some of their funds, especially if he’s set to spend most of the campaign as a rotation option for Dalot.

The fact that he earns one of the highest wages when compared to backup right-backs for the other teams in the Big Six serves as evidence that he must be sold, with the likes of Malo Gusto and Rico Lewis earning much less.

Truth be told, Wan-Bissaka still remains a fantastic right-back, with his 8/10 performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup proving that.

However, the problem is his wage, which is simply far too much for a backup, and therefore, United should look to cash in on the former Crystal Palace ace this summer.