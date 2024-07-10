As they look to hand their attack yet another boost following the pending arrival of Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United are reportedly set to make their first offer to sign another Euro 2024 star in the "coming days".

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have seemingly sprung into action this summer to edge closer to securing the arrival of Zirkzee from Bologna in what could be Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first purchase since buying a minority stake at Old Trafford. The Dutchman will be hoping to make an instant impact in a struggling frontline to hand Erik ten Hag the ultimate boost ahead of next season.

Following such a disappointing season going forward last time out, Zirkzee may not be the only fresh face in United's attack next season, either. According to Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk (via FourFourTwo), Manchester United are set to make an official offer to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz in "the coming days" as they look to follow up on Zirkzee in perfect fashion.

The Turkey international enjoyed a solid tournament and, like the rest of his teammates, was unfortunate to be dumped out by the Netherlands in the last eight amid their resolute effort in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Doing enough to earn the interest of both United and Tottenham Hotspur nonetheless, the Galatasaray right-winger could now be on the move this summer. The deal could quickly turn into a bargain, too, with the Turkish club reportedly demanding just €30m (£25m) to sell the 24-year-old in the coming months.

"Nuisance" Yilmaz would be an instant Antony upgrade

For a far cheaper price than what they paid for struggling winger Antony, Manchester United could welcome an instant upgrade in the form of Yilmaz. He proved that he can compete with the very best by handing Virgil van Dijk a difficult game in Turkey's last-eight defeat, earning a "nuisance" tag by an impressed Sam Tighe, and at 24 years old, he should only get better.

With seven goals and 12 assists to his name in all competitions for Galatasaray last season, the Euros was just an extension of a solid season in Turkey for Yilmaz, who could now get the ultimate reward.

Compare his season with Antony, who managed just three goals and two assists in all competitions, and there's only one player that Ten Hag should turn towards for Manchester United's Premier League attack next season.