Manchester United find themselves in a transitional period on and off the field, though there is always a growing level of anticipation from fans surrounding potential new arrivals at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund's struggles at Man Utd

Ruben Amorim has had a mixed start to life in the Manchester United hotseat, but most Premier League fans will allow the Portuguese boss some grace before fully judging his tenure at Old Trafford once he is given ample time to recruit players that synchronise with his tactical framework.

Midweek yielded a much-needed victory over Ipswich Town, lifting the Red Devils into 14th position with 11 league matches left to fulfil before the curtain comes down on a tumultuous campaign.

Cup competitions may be his best chance of salvaging something from the wreckage, given routes to Champions League and Europa League qualification remain open via the Europa League and FA Cup.

While Andre Onana and Patrick Dorgu's mix-up against Ipswich demonstrated that Manchester United's defensive frailties remain, their lack of deliverance in attack this season hasn't gone unnoticed.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to score consistently for the Red Devils this term, registering seven goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Amorim has put the Denmark international's woes down to a lack of chance creation, calling on the supply line to offer better support, stating: "It's clear, as a team, we are not helping Rasmus. We don't create a lot of chances. Rasmus has a lot of potential. If we improve the way we play the game, he will have more opportunities to score."

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League season in numbers Goals 2 Expected Goals total 2.52 Chances created 12 Shots 16 Shots on target 8 Pass accuracy 79.4%

Clearly, there is a disconnect as Manchester United look to piece together their attacking jigsaw, but could an unexpected twist now be in store for Hojlund despite a public show of faith from the manager?

Man Utd prepare Victor Osimhen offer with surprise twist

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are preparing a £33 million offer for Victor Osimhen, which also includes Hojlund moving to Napoli in exchange this summer.

Before his £72 million transfer to the Red Devils from Atalanta, the reigning Serie A champions were interested in bringing the Denmark international to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.