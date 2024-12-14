With Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future more in doubt than ever, INEOS are reportedly set to prioritise the signature of a £60m option to replace their academy graduate.

Man Utd transfer news

Amid struggles to find his best form for the first time in a year or so, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to sell Rashford for as little as £40m in 2025, with Barcelona among the clubs now eyeing a move. In a shock decision, the England international could find himself shown the exit door, allowing Manchester United to welcome reinforcements who suit Ruben Amorim's system.

The Red Devils have already seen glimpses of just how difficult it will be to transition into life under their new manager, with Andre Onana's mistake in midweek gifting Viktoria Plzen an opening goal when attempting to play out from the back as instructed.

The former Sporting boss will rightfully stick to his ways, however, and hope to eventually reap the rewards. There's no doubt that he will need reinforcements if he is to be successful, though.

With that said, according to reports in Spain, INEOS now want to prioritise signing Evan Ferguson to replace Rashford at Manchester United. The Brighton & Hove Albion forward, who is valued at as much as £60m, would slot straight into the sole striker role in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system in which Rashford has struggled.

Alas, at £60m, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be in a position to spend such money when 2025 arrives, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League once again. The last thing that INEOS need is to run into trouble with profit and sustainability.

"Amazing" Ferguson suits Amorim more than Rashford

If Rashord isn't going to play in one of the wingback roles, which seems to be the case, then it's difficult to find a place for him in the current Manchester United side. Amorim has so far turned towards Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line and question marks remain over Rashford's ability to play in either advanced number 10 roles behind the Dane.

Ferguson, meanwhile, could hand the new manager a new version of Viktor Gyokeres. The powerful and clinical Swede was the star of the show in Amorim's Sporting side, becoming one of the best goalscorers in Europe.

Now, Ferguson could follow suit. A striker who has a similar build and running power, Ferguson's best years are yet to come and United could take full advantage by landing an early deal.

Whilst he has struggled for minutes at Brighton & Hove Albion in the last year or so, the praise has always poured in for the 20-year-old, including from former teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

The current Liverpool midfielder told BBC Sport in 2023 after Brighton's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth: "Evan is an amazing player. He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality. We are really happy for him, we know how important he is."