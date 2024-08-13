Manchester United are set to submit a new big-money offer for a "magnificent" long term target this summer, according to an exciting transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

It is a matter of time until the Red Devils confirm the signings of Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, with the defensive duo in the process of completing their respective moves from the Bundesliga giants. It has been a promising summer at Old Trafford, with Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee among those to have also come in, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe's spending may not be done there.

One recent report has claimed that United are considering making a move for highly-rated young Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, with a transfer worth as much as £50m mooted. The Republic of Ireland international is still just 19 years of age, but has been touted to become a superstar over time.

Fenerbahce and Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu has also been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, having caught the eye with his performances for his country at Euro 2024. He also averaged 3.6 tackles and two clearances per game at the tournament, enhancing his reputation in the process, and he could be viewed as a long-term replacement for the injury-prone Luke Shaw.

A move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong also isn't seemingly out of the question, despite United failing in their efforts to sign him so far, bidding far lower than the Catalan giants are willing to accept for his services.

Man Utd to submit bid for "magnificent" player

According to a new report from Football Insider, Manchester United have now "re-opened talks" to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer window, as they look to snap him up alongside De Ligt.

Red Devils chiefs are about to submit a new bid of £60m this week and they believe the offer will be accepted by the Blues, even though their previous efforts have been unsuccessful.

Signing Branthwaite as well as De Ligt and Yoro really would represent a superb summer of spending at the heart of Erik ten Hag's defence, as they look to make huge improvements in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has enjoyed such a meteoric rise at Everton over the past 12 months or so, and he looks like a potential regular starter for England in the coming years.

Branthwaite's quality hasn't gone unnoticed by Premier League legend Alan Shearer, who has hailed him as "magnificent", while Jamie Carragher has also heaped praise on him: "Branthwaite has been outstanding. I think this lad is pretty special. He's a big part of why Everton in my eyes have a good chance of staying up, him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski."

It would arguably be a surprise to see Branthwaite come in now, considering the money already spent on new defenders by United this summer, but few supporters will be against his signing, given his long-term promise.