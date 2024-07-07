With Sir Jim Ratcliffe getting ruthless this summer, Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sell a 2020 flop in a deal that will see the Red Devils suffer a significant loss on their initial investment.

Man Utd transfer news

Losing out on potential profit won't be the way that Dan Ashworth would have wanted to start his tenure as Manchester United's sporting director, but in between that reported sale, he has secured a deal to extend Erik ten Hag's contract. The Dutchman's future has been in doubt for months, but those at Old Trafford finally decided that he's the man they want in the hot seat, agreeing an extension as a result.

Ashworth was full of praise for Ten Hag after the news, telling Manchester United's official website: "With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football. While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes."

However, whilst one Dutchman has signed a new deal, another is seemingly heading for the exit door. According to Fabrizio Romano, Girona have now reached an agreement to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United this summer, with the transfer now subject to an agreement over personal terms.

The deal could reportedly rise to as high as €5m (£4m) based on appearances, in what would see the Red Devils suffer a loss of £30m on their initial £35m investment in 2020. Arriving under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020, Van de Beek never showed signs of finding his form, even as former Ajax manager Ten Hag arrived, and he now looks likely to finally end his Manchester United nightmare.

Van de Beek needs next move to go right

Whether it's been at Manchester United or on loan at Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt, Van de Beek has failed to reach the levels that once saw him shine on the biggest stages against the likes of Real Madrid. Now 27 years old, his next move, which looks likely to be Girona, must go right. We've seen other midfielders of his calibre such as Isco enjoy similar revivals in La Liga, and now the Dutchman must be next in line to rediscover his best form.

Of course, he's not the first Manchester United arrival to reach flop status, but he must ensure that he follows in the footsteps of the likes of Memphis Depay when it comes to putting such a nightmare spell behind him in the coming season.