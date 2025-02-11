Manchester United brought two players in during the January transfer window, signing Ayden Heaven from Arsenal and Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. However, Ruben Amoirm’s side were very close to a third addition and almost brought Mathys Tel to the club from Bayern Munich.

The winger ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season with a buy option reported to be £50m plus various bonuses and five months of salary. However, according to David Ornstein, the Frenchman was also of interest to the Red Devils, and they reportedly held talks with his representatives.