Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim will put forward a 'competitive' offer as he vies to take control of the club from the Glazers, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest on the ownership situation at Manchester United?

As per The Manchester Evening News, both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and their respective entourages remain two of the frontrunners to try and take control from the Glazer family at Old Trafford.

The latter has caused a stir amongst some supporters in recent times, as his petrochemicals firm INEOS have been reported to be open to letting the Glazers stay on as minority shareholders.

BILD journalist Cristian Falk has issued an update regarding Sheikh Jassim's bid to take over on Twitter, stating: "The Qatari’s Sheikh Jassim Group want to go for Kingsley Coman, Camavinga and Kylian Mbappé, if their takeover of Man Utd is successful."

Sky News cite that Manchester United could become the most expensive sports team in the world if Sheikh Jassim gains 100% ownership, with the bid submitted from Nine Two Foundation said to be worth in the region of £5 billion.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that the Glazers will weigh up both options closely before coming to a decision.

Jacobs told FFC: "Jassim is reliant on the fact that he believes his offer is competitive and the Nine Two Foundation, therefore, will either take 100% of the club or nothing. There's no scenario where they cave and allow the Glazers to stay in any capacity, so the two options on the table are slightly different in that respect and it will all again depend now on the Glazers showing their hand."

What next for Manchester United?

While the battle for ownership at Manchester United rages on in the background, Erik Ten Hag and his side will be fully focused on ensuring they finish the campaign with a flourish.

The Red Devils are in a commanding position as they look to secure a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification this term while also have the chance to secure the FA Cup in June when they take on Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

If they can add the FA Cup to their Carabao Cup trophy claimed earlier this campaign against Newcastle United, you would have to say that Ten Hag has done a sterling job at Manchester United in his debut season.

Moving forward, the Red Devils will want to make sure they make Old Trafford as attractive a destination as possible for potential new owners, who could then elevate the club to challenging for the Premier League title with appropriate financial backing.