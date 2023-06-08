Manchester United are in the midst of an ownership battle at Old Trafford and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's fifth bid to try and acquire the Premier League giants will also offer an 'exit route' if he isn't successful, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest ownership news involving Manchester United?

As per Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim is understood to have submitted a new and improved fifth bid to try and secure control of Manchester United and has indicated that this will be the final offer on the table for the Glazer family to consider.

The Qatari businessman and his Nine Two Foundation want to buy 100% control of the Premier League giants and has set a deadline of this Friday, in a proposal that would see £1 billion of club debt wiped alongside a separate ring-fenced fund to improve infrastructure around Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.

As per ESPN, his rival bidder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS want to buy a 69% stake in Manchester United instead of immediately seeking full authority at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe is said to be the leading candidate to buy Manchester United and has put forward a deal that could see Joel and Avram Glazer stay on in minority stakeholder positions, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has said that by submitting a fifth bid, Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation has given them a platform to 'control the narrative' of the situation.

Jacobs told FFC: "I think the last thing to say is that with Nine Two Foundation, they were always going to have to improve, as I previously reported, and they have done now. They were always going to try and control the narrative. What the fifth bid does is not only gives them obviously a better chance of winning because their bid is higher, compared to the fourth one, but also an exit route too and that's another important point. If they are successful in beating Ratcliffe, even though the Ratcliffe group remain cautiously optimistic, then they are trying to force the issue."

Will Manchester United be able to conduct transfer business in the process of a sale?

Despite being in the process of potentially changing hands at ownership level, Manchester United and their boss Erik Ten Hag look to have taken a proactive approach in the transfer market and are already making inroads on potential summer additions.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils ahead of a move to Old Trafford; however, both clubs are still yet to come to a compromise over a fee for the England international, as per Football Insider.

Il Mattino via The Sun also claim that Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is also a target for Manchester United and is preparing for a move to the Premier League.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has also cropped up on Manchester United's radar, according to talkSPORT. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils conclude many deals despite being in the process of a takeover.