The 2023/24 season has certainly been a struggle for Manchester United. Despite winning silverware in his first season, in the form of the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag has struggled to replicate that same success.

United currently sit in sixth in the Premier League, on 53 points, but are still 13 points behind 4th place Aston Villa. The Red Devils have lost 12 Premier League games, and have a goal difference of just +1.

With some tough fixtures remaining, United face a tough battle to qualify for the Champions League. They still have to play Arsenal and Newcastle United at Old Trafford, as well as a trip to the Amex to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

On the pitch throughout the season, many of United’s biggest stars have both struggled to fire and have been plagued with injury issues. Key man Luke Shaw has missed 29 games in all competitions thanks to two separate injuries, and Lisandro Martinez has missed 36 games following three different injuries.

However, perhaps most frustrating for United has been the performances of some of their big-money stars. One man, in particular, has struggled for form again this season, with question marks being raised about his place in the starting eleven.

Antony's season in numbers

The player in question here is Brazilian winger Antony, who is in his second season at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old joined the club from Ajax last summer, in a deal which was a record sale by an Eredivisie club, for £82m.

Antony has had a hugely disappointing campaign so far. In 35 games for the Red Devils, he has just two goals and two assists in all competitions. Two of those goal involvements came in the FA Cup away to Newport County, one came against Liverpool in the same competition, with the other coming against Chelsea.

The underlying numbers back up just how poor Antony has been this season. According to Fbref, the Brazilian averages 1.56 key passes per 90 minutes, ranking him in the top 51% , and just 0.16 goal-creating actions, placing him in the bottom 8% amongst Premier League wingers this season, showing his ineffective creative influence.

His most recent outing against Sheffield United was as poor as any game this season. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News gave Antony a 4/10 for his performance against the Blades, explaining he had 'little end product', a theme of his disappointing time at United.

With fans losing patience at Antony’s performances, there is one player they are clamouring to see start in place of the Brazilian at the back end of the season; young Ivorian winger Amad.

The player who could replace Antony

21-year-old winger Amad made himself a United hero last month by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool in extra time. It has been a frustrating season for the youngster, who is yet to start a game, but Saturday afternoon’s encounter against Burnley presents him a potential opportunity to do so.

The former Atalanta man has played just seven games in all competitions this season, equating to just 207 minutes in total. That works out to just over two full ninety minutes, 2.3 to be exact. With that being said, the youngster did have a bad knee injury at the start of the season, which resulted in him missing 22 games.

Amad was on loan at Sunderland last season, where he was one of the best players in the Championship. His former manager Tony Mowbray described him as a “magician”, following eclectic performances throughout the season.

Amad scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 37 games for the Black Cats, as they reached the playoffs. Sadly, they were eliminated by eventual winners Luton Town, although Amad did get himself on the scoresheet in the first leg.

Last season in the Championship, Amad showed his superb progressive nature, competing 5.12 progressive passes per 90 minutes, and 3.9 final third passes per 90 minutes, according to Fbref. This places him in the top 6% and top 4%, respectively.

This is certainly something United are missing from their side, with Antony this season averaging 4.6 progressive passes per 90 minutes, and 1.87 final third passes per 90 minutes this season, which rank him in the 75th and 63rd percentile respectively.

There is little doubting Amad’s quality, and he has shown flashes of what he can do this season. He is a wonderful dribbler, with his low centre of gravity helping him to glide past defenders, and he looks after the ball very well, rarely losing possession.

It certainly seems justified to give the 21-year-old an opportunity at the back end of the season and show faith in him. Perhaps it will help him kick on ahead of the 2024/25 season and try and establish himself in the side beyond the end of the current campaign.