Despite the scrutiny surrounding a forward line that has scored just 24 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, the major issue for Manchester United in recent weeks has been their woes defensively, as exposed in the recent 4-2 triumph over League Two side, Newport County.

That needlessly tense FA Cup encounter saw United allow the hosts back into the game at Rodney Parade despite storming into a two-goal lead in the opening exchanges, with debutant Altay Bayindir twice picking the ball out of the back of the net amid a stirring fightback from Graham Couglan's side.

Although the Red Devils ultimately secured their passage into the Fifth Round of the competition, that result has ensured that Erik ten Hag's men have now conceded two goals in five of their last six games in all competitions - only keeping a clean sheet away to lower league Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

Such a grim record may be the responsibility of the collective, although it has once again raised questions surrounding who should be the long-term partnership at centre-back moving forward, with the experienced figures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all competing to line up alongside Lisandro Martinez

There have been claims made in recent times which suggest that all three of those right-footed options - as well as veteran asset, Jonny Evans - could be up for grabs this summer, with the signing of a new central defender now a real necessity in the near future.

While FFP restrictions may make a move this month rather improbable, the Old Trafford outfit are already looking ahead to the summer window amid the chance to land a standout target from Italy.

Man Utd plotting to sign Serie A sensation

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, United are keen to sign Juventus star, Gleison Bremer in 2024, with the report suggesting that the Premier League side have 'already taken concrete steps' in order to ascertain whether the Brazilian would be willing to make the move to Manchester.

The former Torino man only made the move to the Allianz Stadium back in the summer of 2022 on a £34.8m deal in order to replace the outgoing Matthijs de Ligt, although the piece adds that he could now command closer to €70m (£60m).

The belief is that the 26-year-old could be open to listening to proposals from clubs in England's top flight after just under two years with the Bianconeri, thus raising hopes that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co can strike a deal at some stage this year.

Gleison Bremer's style of play

As per his former teammate, Mergim Vojvod, Bremer is something of an "animal" at the heart of the defence, having established himself as arguably the "best defender in Serie A today", in the words of Juve legend, Sergio Brio.

Lauded by Brio for being "an exceptional player with great timing and positioning on the pitch", the one-time Atletico Mineiro man has been a key cog in Max Allegri's title-chasing outfit this season, having been described as a "monster" by data analyst, Ben Mattinson.

Such praise should ensure that the three-cap Brazil international is the perfect fit to slot in alongside his fellow South American star, Martinez, with the Argentine also something of a "monster" at centre-back - as hailed by Luke Shaw last season.

While the World Cup winner has only recently made his return from a lengthy injury absence, his quality was evident in the win over Newport last time out, regularly finding those ahead of him having made eight passes into the final third - the joint-most of any of his teammates on the day.

The 26-year-old is a real master at driving forward from deep as showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 3% among his European peers for successful take-ons per 90, while also combining that with a masterful knack for winning back possession, as he ranks in the top 3% for tackles made per 90.

Bremer would, therefore, be able to complement the 5 foot 10 menace nicely, with the Juve man - who stands at 6 foot 2 - particularly strong in the air, ranking in the top 16% for aerial duels won per 90, as well as in the top 4% for non-penalty goals.

Having a physically dominant presence alongside a more forward-thinking, playmaking defender like Martinez could represent the perfect combination, with it easy to see why the £152k-per-week rock has caught the eye so impressively in Serie A of late.

Gleison Bremer's season by numbers

The Turin giants are currently just a point behind Inter Milan at the summit in the battle for the league title in Italy's top flight, with Bremer having started all 22 games for the high-flying outfit in the competition thus far.

Typically operating as part of a back three, the United target has helped to keep 11 clean sheets in that time, while recording a respectable average of 2.6 tackles and interceptions per game, as well as 5.1 balls recovered per game.

Alongside also winning 61% of his aerial duels as a marker of his defensive prowess, the towering ace also boasts real composure on the ball to boot, enjoying a pass accuracy rate of 86% and losing possession just eight times per game.

Bremer's 2023/24 league record - vs selected Man Utd defenders Stats Bremer Raphael Varane Harry Maguire Victor Lindelof Games (starts) 22 (22) 12 (8) 11 (9) 12 (10) Goals 2 1 0 1 Assists 0 0 1 1 Clean sheets 11 2 3 3 Pass accuracy rate 86% 89% 83% 90% Tackles & interceptions per game 2.6 1.5 2.1 1.6 Balls recovered per game 5.1 3.8 3.6 4.1 Aerial duels won 61% 88% 72% 36% Possession lost per game 8.0 4.8 9.5 6.3 Avg. match rating 7.16 6.99 7.14 6.95 Stats via Sofascore

As can be seen in the table above, Bremer compares favourably the current United figures that he could potentially replace at the Theatre of Dreams, having particularly shone with regard to tackles, interceptions and balls recovered per game.

It is clear to see just why the in-demand talent has been earmarked as something of an 'animal' and 'monster' under Allegri, with Ten Hag able to fashion a truly mouthwatering duo involving the £60m man and Martinez.