Manchester United are now believed to be leading the race to sign a talented player but may need to pay over £100 million to land his signature, according to a report.

Man Utd's January plans...

Following an inconsistent time of things in the Premier League so far this campaign, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be desperate to strengthen his side in January to try and maintain their challenge for continental qualification, especially following the news of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent investment. Nonetheless, Red Devils chief operating officer Collette Roche has warned that Financial Fair Play restrictions may force the club into a quiet transfer window, as she stated at a recent fans forum:

"Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy.

"There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like. However, we've always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows."

According to journalist Ben Jacobs speaking to GIVEMESPORT, RB Leipzig star Timo Werner and Stuttgart poacher Serhou Guirassy are under "internal consideration" at Manchester United to strengthen the striker department, saying:

"I am told Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy are both under internal consideration but nothing yet is advanced. Dortmund and Milan are also tracking Guirassy, who has 17 Bundesliga goals."

Now, a fresh report has emerged claiming that the Red Devils are at the front of the queue to sign a talented young midfielder in a potential big-money deal.

Man Utd in first place for Joao Neves

According to reports in Portugal via Sport Witness, Manchester United are in first place to sign Benfica star Joao Neves and may need to pay more than £100 million to sign the midfielder.

Similar players to Joao Neves (FBRef) Player Club Rodrigo Aliendrio River Plate Mats Wieffer Feyenoord Ben Sheaf Coventry City Erick Gutierrez Guadalajara Steven Alzate Standard Liege

The 19-year-old currently has a release clause of €120 million, which could rise to €150 million in the event he were to agree fresh terms at Estadio da Luz; with Benfica working on a new deal. Nevertheless, several outlets cite the Red Devils as the strongest competitor for his signature at present, although the player doesn't appear to be keen on an exit in January.

Dubbed a "warrior" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Portugal international has gone on to make 25 appearances in all competitions for Benfica, registering one goal and one assist (Joao Neves statistics - Transfermarkt).

With Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat's long-term futures both deemed to be uncertain at Old Trafford, bringing in someone like Neves could help to add some valuable stability over the coming years in Ten Hag's engine room while his arrival may also act as a statement signing by Manchester United, making this one to watch in 2024.