Manchester United have tabled a big offer for one of the most exciting talents in world football, amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer, it has been claimed.

Defenders in demand

Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be on the hunt for multiple defenders this summer, with a left-back, right back and at least one centre-back likely to be on their agenda ahead of the new Premier League season.

Erik ten Hag bemoaned injuries for much of the 2023-24 campaign, with centre-backs dropping like flies and both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia missing the majority of the campaign through injury.

In the time since, Raphael Varane has announced his departure from the club this summer on a free transfer, while Jonny Evans will be hoping to see less action than he did last season. They have been linked with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Trevoh Chalobah and Jules Kounde, but now a new name has entered the fray. And as Varane leaves, his reincarnation could be set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Man Utd make £50m+ Leny Yoro bid

Now, it has been reported in Spain that Manchester United have already taken an early step in the race for teenage centre-back Leny Yoro, tabling a £51m bid to try and beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to his services.

The 18-year-old defender has been a mainstay of the Lille backline and drew plenty of praise from his former boss Paulo Fonseca, who tipped him to be a future superstar.

"I believe Leny in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe. He started here at 16 with us. He is very ambitious, but very disciplined. He grew a lot but he is a kid with a big maturity, with big quality. He's very focused, very concentrated, he wants to learn every day and I have no doubt in modern football he will be one of the best central defenders in the world."

Meanwhile, Spaniard Cesar Arlo described him as "exceptional" to Marca, before adding that the Lille II coach's assertion that he evokes memories of Varane was "very, very accurate". But Yoro has just one year left to run on his £6,000 a week deal with Lille, sparking expectation that he will be moving on this summer before they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months' time.

Leny Yoro's 2023/24 season Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass accuracy 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.42

As per Spanish press, Man Utd and Ratcliffe have made a bid and are willing to compromise with Lille in order to close a deal, which "amounts close to €60m [£51m]".

It is a deal that Real Madrid have been working on for months, but they may only sign the teenager on a free transfer next summer, meaning that they have told the defender to "resist the temptation" of a higher offer this summer. With Lille keen to sell, it could give Manchester United the advantage.