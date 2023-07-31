Highlights

Manchester United 'have had conversations' over Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat; however, there is nothing close to being completed on that front as of yet, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Is Sofyan Amrabat moving to Manchester United?

According to Tuttosport via The Sun, Amrabat is said to have 'packed his bags' at Fiorentina as speculation continues to swirl regarding his future and a potential move to Manchester United being on the horizon.

The Morocco international is expecting to move to Old Trafford following news that Manchester United submitted a bid worth £21.5 million for his services, though Fiorentina are keen to hold out for around £26 million before sanctioning his departure.

Nevertheless, L'Equipe report that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are pushing ahead with an ambitious proposal to try and tempt Amrabat to the Gulf region.

Fiorentina have 'resigned themselves' to seeing Amrabat leave this summer and it could now be a straight shootout between the two parties to land the defensive midfielder.

As per The Guardian, Manchester United may need to sell players to raise funds for any prospective Amrabat arrival; however, a striker remains Erik Ten Hag's priority in the transfer market.

Last season, Amrabat made 49 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina, registering one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has revealed that Manchester United have had contact with Amrabat's entourage over the availability of the midfielder.

Romano stated: "At the moment I think in the media there are a lot of rumours of a done deal, but from what I'm hearing the situation is a bit different.

“I'm not saying that this is not going to happen. But as of today, Manchester United have had conversations with Amrabat’s camp.

“They know that of course on the player side there is absolutely the possibility to be open to joining United. So no doubt about that, but there is still no official bid to Fiorentina.”

Who else could Manchester United bring in this window?

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have struck an agreement with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund worth a fee of £64 million upfront plus add-ons of around £8 million.

Atalanta wanted £77 million for the Denmark international; nevertheless, it looks like Manchester United may be set to land a much-needed extra offensive option despite late competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Other than that, player sales look like they might be about to take precedence at Old Trafford. Former club captain Harry Maguire has recently been subject to a failed £20 million bid from West Ham United and David Moyes is now mulling over whether to submit a second bid for the England international.

Brazilian midfielder Fred seemed like he could have been on his way to Serie A giants Lazio this window; nevertheless, their manager, Maurizio Sarri, has rejected the opportunity to sign the 30-year-old, potentially paving the way for a move to Galatasaray, as per The Sun.

Manchester United are prioritising one target at a time by the sounds of things. For now, completing deals for Amrabat and Hojlund appears to be Ten Hag's main concern.