When anticipating who could be the potential matchwinner ahead of last weekend's FA Cup thriller versus Liverpool, few would have predicted a certain Amad Diallo to be the man to steal the headlines, with the Ivorian having been on the periphery for much of his time at Manchester United.

And yet, just over three years on from his first and previously solitary goal for the club at home to AC Milan, up stepped the diminutive winger to clinch victory at the death, the former Atalanta man calmly slotting home to send Old Trafford into a frenzy.

Whether that moment of quality is the start of things to come for the 21-year-old with the Red Devils remains to be seen, yet it would be difficult to argue that he has not now cemented himself as a genuine cult hero at the club - not least for his almost comical dismissal in the aftermath of that last-gasp winner.

The problem for Amad is, however, that there is no shortage of attacking talent at United at present, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund all there to contend with, with cementing a regular role in the side easier said than done.

It may be the case that the former Sunderland man has to depart permanently in order to truly thrive, with the case of young Largie Ramazani showcasing the benefits of starting afresh...

Largie Ramazani's time at Man Utd

There will rightly be many reading this asking the question, who?

The promising Belgian isn't exactly a household name for many of a United persuasion, with the 5 foot 6 ace having left the club through the back door back in 2020, after departing on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

Previously on the books at Charlton Athletic, Ramazani made the move to Manchester in the summer of 2017, going on to swiftly impress in the club's youth ranks after contributing 12 goals and assists in 30 games at U18 level.

A promotion into the U21 fold also proved fruitful as the fleet-footed ace bagged 11 goals and contributed a further two assists in only 18 outings for the U23 side, with such rampant form culminating in a senior bow in November 2019.

The one-time Anderlecht ace was brought on off the bench during the UEFA Europa League clash with Astana, with then-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielding a side largely full of young debutants - and Jesse Lingard - for that eventual 2-1 loss.

Unfortunately for Ramazani, no more opportunities arose under Solskjaer, and despite the offer of a new deal, he opted to leave on a free, ultimately joining Spanish second-division side Almeria that summer.

Largie Ramazani's current market value

It is fair to say that such a move has paid off handsomely as far as the 23-year-old is concerned, with United perhaps ruing their inability to keep hold of the forward, as well as at having allowed him to depart for nothing.

Since making the move to Spain, the "explosive winger" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has scored 21 goals and registered nine assists in 121 games in all competitions, having enjoyed a particularly fruitful 2023/24 campaign thus far.

Now in his second season in La Liga, the versatile talent - who can operate all across the front line, albeit while typically featuring off the left - has scored three goals and registered five assists in the division, with that tally of eight goal involvements matching what Alejandro Garnacho has achieved in the Premier League this term.

With his "electric pace & acceleration", Ramazani could well have been something of a "counter-attacking weapon" under Ten Hag - as per Kulig - having also been dubbed "The Mini Vinicius" due to his dazzling displays in Spain.

To be likened to a Real Madrid star who is arguably the "best player in the world" - according to Carlo Ancelotti - is some praise indeed, with that only reinforcing the idea that United have potentially made a hefty mistake.

Such has been Ramazani's rise, the former Belgium U21 international is now said to be worth around €15m (£13m), according to CIES Football Observatory, which is in fact far ahead of the Red Devils' £37m signing, Amad - €5m (£4m).

Having allowed the current Almeria speedster to move on in the same year in which the club spent big on Amad's capture - prior to his arrival in Manchester in January 2021 - perhaps United could have saved themselves millions by doing more to keep the rising star at Old Trafford instead.