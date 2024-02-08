Erik ten Hag has been forced to rely on the youth this season at Manchester United, with a handful of youngsters earning the opportunity to thrive in the first team.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Willy Kambwala, and recently Omari Forson have all had minutes.

However, it has been the former two that have really stepped up, with the duo both scoring goals that have secured Man United’s last two victories.

Nevertheless, there was one United Academy star who slipped away without showing their potential.

Kobbie Mainoo’s rise to stardom

Mainoo has simply taken the Premier League by storm, and he performs as though he was always meant to become a Man United legend. At just 18 years of age, he displays maturity and class that can only be replicated by the very best in the business.

The midfielder lit up the league on his debut, when he was thrown into a hostile Goodison Park. Not only did he hold his own, but he excelled, and that continues to happen in each game.

He has now started all of United’s last five games, scoring his first goal for the club and his first Premier League goal in back-to-back games, where he showed great composure, confidence, and, of course, technical ability.

Furthermore, the number 37 has impressed so much that he won Man United's January player of the month award, and journalist Adam Crafton has even suggested that he should be called up to the European Championship with England.

However, is there a young talent who could have just as exciting as Mainoo? Quite possibly.

The gem that could have been Bruno Fernandes’ successor

Bruno Fernandes is the heartbeat of Man United, the star who sets the highest standards for himself and those around him. Since moving to the club in 2020, the Portuguese Magnifico has played 216 games, scoring 71 goals and registering 61 assists in the process.

In truth, if it weren’t for Fernandes being United’s most important player, captain, and guarantee of availability in the number-ten role, Isak Hansen Aaroen - the player in question here - may have had a better chance of showcasing his potential.

Instead, the Norwegian’s future will be away from the club, as he moved to Werder Bremen on Deadline Day after rejecting a contract offer from the Red Devils, meaning that he was never able to make his competitive debut for the club.

Hansen Aaroen: Stats at Man Utd Team Games Goals Assists Man United U21 47 5 2 Man United U18 30 3 5 Man United Youth League 7 0 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

Although his stats from this season aren’t mind-blowing, the 19-year-old has been previously compared to a Premier League star, with his former teammate, Yttergard Jenssen, stating: “He is a bit reminiscent of Martin Odegaard.”

This is because of his nationality, his ability to create moments of magic with the ball at his feet, and his immense technical qualities. Isak Hansen is also a number ten who loves to operate in between the lines. Although there are minimal statistics supporting his ability, the clip below shows exactly what he is capable of producing.

Overall, Man United could regret letting go of their Norwegian jewel, who could well have become their biggest prospect since Mainoo.