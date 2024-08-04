One of Manchester United's priority positions this summer has always been finding the perfect midfielder partner for their talented Carrington graduate, Kobbie Mainoo.

The teenage sensation has been going from strength to strength, making 32 appearances in all competitions for United in his debut senior season, scoring five goals, and providing one assist. This stellar season earned the 20-year-old his first England call-up, going on to start four games at Euro 2024.

Now, since the recent incomings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, full attention seems to be on identifying the correct midfielder partner going forward for Mainoo, with recent links pointing in the direction of PSG midfielder, Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte to Manchester United latest

Since reports that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Ugarte, club-to-club talks do not seem to have advanced. A recent discussion has been had, raising the possibility of a loan with obligation move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ugarte is still waiting for United and wants the move, so it remains up to the clubs. Outgoings are said to be key for United currently, but Romano stated Ugarte remains their "top target".

The 23-year-old midfielder made 37 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season, providing three assists, and contributing to 13 clean sheets in his 2,449 minutes of football.

Casemiro's poor display warrants Ugarte move

The current defensive midfielder for Erik ten Hag's side is Casemiro. The 32-year-old made 32 appearances for the Red Devils last campaign, scoring five goals, providing three assists, and contributing to seven clean sheets.

But his performance against Liverpool in their 3-0 pre-season friendly defeat showed exactly why United believe it's time to recruit in this area, and find a more suitable partner long-term for Mainoo, giving him the keys in midfield.

Casemiro performance vs Liverpool Stat Casemiro Minutes Played 90 Touches 72 Passing Accuracy 75% Key Passes 2 Long Balls 3/12 Ground Duels 2/7 Possession Lost 16 Interceptions 1 Tackles 0 Dribbled Past 3 Stats taken from Sofascore

This performance highlighted the need for more legs in midfield, as Casemiro got rolled over on multiple occasions in the middle of the park. The 32-year-old was dribbled past on three occasions, didn't manage to make a single tackle, and lost five of his seven ground duels. His display was highlighted by Fabio Carvalho's goal (video below), the Liverpool ace leaving the Brazilian in the dust.

In Ten Hag's system, this midfielder needs to be able to cover ground effectively, break up play and stop opposition transitional attacks. However, the ageing midfielder is slowly deteriorating in this role, and it is having a negative effect on the overall balance of the team.

This isn't even made up for in the ball progression department, losing possession 16 times (once every four touches), and only recording a passing accuracy of 75%, misplacing nine of his 12 long balls. This further backs up the decision to give Mainoo the progressive keys in midfield and find him a partner who can cover ground and protect the spaces left behind him.

This could be in the shape of Ugarte from PSG, or this could be another defensive-minded midfielder, but the task remains clear for INEOS this summer, a central midfield partner for Mainoo is needed to maximise his potential and improve the overall balance of the squad.