Erik ten Hag hasn't made many correct decisions at Manchester United. That's probably putting it politely too.

Despite the Dutchman's remarkable level of delusion, claiming that two trophy wins eradicate the bad league form, things have not been swell.

The top of the football club now looks a lot more organised but in giving Ten Hag another season following FA Cup success, not a lot has changed. That shouldn't be surprising.

There were some impressive captures over the summer, namely Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee but with the former out injured for the next few months, there might be a scenario where he never makes a competitive appearance under the current boss.

Indeed, with just three points from their opening three games, things haven't started brightly for those at Old Trafford.

Compare that to their city rivals and the fortunes could not be starker. Manchester City are already sprinting ahead like 100m king Noah Lyles and are in good shape to win yet another league crown.

Pep Guardiola is the mastermind behind it all but when you have a player like Erling Haaland at your disposal, things are going to be much easier.

Erling Haaland's remarkable record

What is there that's left to say about Haaland? We've run out of superlatives for his simply ridiculous record in English football. Watch out Alan Shearer, the Norwegian is coming for you.

He has started the new campaign with some aplomb and is well on his way to breaking several records. Having scored two hat-tricks in the opening three match weeks to take his tally to the season to seven already, the striking sensation sits among fine company.

Most Premier League hat-tricks Player Games Hat-tricks 1. Sergio Aguero 275 12 2. Alan Shearer 441 11 3. Robbie Fowler 379 9 4. Erling Haaland 69 8 5. Thierry Henry 258 8 6. Harry Kane 320 8 7. Michael Owen 326 8 Stats via PremierLeague.com.

Throughout his career in Manchester to date, Haaland already has two Golden Boots to his name and has racked up an enormous 97 goals in 102 games throughout all competitions.

He is the best striker in the world, he is inevitable. United looked at adding their own version of Haaland in Rasmus Hojlund but their Scandinavian sensation is yet to reach the same dizzy heights, finding the net 16 times in 2023/24. It's a decent tally but the difference just across the city is incredible.

So, how do you stop Haaland? Well, you don't. Only injury, as it did last term, can halt the hulking centre forward in his tracks.

United won't get anywhere close to stopping them this season, and Pep's main challengers in Arsenal may well struggle too.

Wouldn't the Red Devils love a prime Wayne Rooney in their squad? Perhaps even a rampant Cristiano Ronaldo too to help them along the way.

Haaland vs Ronaldo in 2023/24

Back in November 2022, Ten Hag was growing tired of the toxicity surrounding the football club.

One of the main reasons for that felt like their great number 7, Ronaldo. A staple of Sir Alex Ferguson's final years in the dugout, he left for Real Madrid and Juventus, winning multiple major honours before returning to England for what felt like one last hurrah.

The multiple Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 times in his first campaign back at Old Trafford. It's safe to say the move was a success.

Yet, his second term was cut short just months into the 2022/23 season with only three goals to his name in 16 outings. Sluggish, stroppy and not in tune with Ten Hag's system, everyone decided it would be best if they mutually parted ways.

What was next for Ronaldo? Saudi, of course it was. In the Middle East, the Portuguese sensation has been nothing short of incredible.

One has to doubt the level of competition but he is banging in the goals nonetheless, finding the net a staggering 44 times in 45 matches last season. That's an even more prolific level than a certain Haaland.

Playing for Al-Nassr alongside the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Sadio Mane, their team finished the 2023/24 term in second place, ten points behind Al-Hilal.

So, Ronaldo is ending his career in style. He's even been banging in the goals again in the opening weeks of the new Saudi Pro League campaign. This time around, the inevitable forward has bagged four times in as many matches.

United may not have any need for this version of the 39-year-old but you cannot deny his astonishing record throughout the years, even now as his career winds down.