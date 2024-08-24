Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season, slipping to a 2-1 loss away to Brighton and Hove Albion on the South Coast. The Red Devils had periods of control on the game at times once more, but ultimately conceded late on to drop all three points in a frustrating affair.

It was former Carrington academy graduate Danny Welbeck who gave the Seagulls the lead in the first half, scoring his 100th career goal inside the six-yard box. United managed to equalise exactly on the hour mark, thanks to a deflected goal from 22-year-old Ivorian winger Amad, in what has been a tough week for him following the passing of a close family member.

Moments later, Alejandro Garnacho thought he had given United the lead, after finishing off a precise counter-attacking move. However, his strike glanced off Joshua Zirkzee’s knee, who was in an offside position and the goal was ruled out.

United hearts were broken in the fifth of seven added minutes, with Joao Pedro having a free header at the back post to give Brighton all three points. Despite the loss, there were still some impressive performances from the Red Devils players, including goalscorer Amad.

Amad’s stats vs. Brighton

22-year-old Amad repaid Erik ten Hag’s faith of three consecutive starts with his first goal of the season. Although there was some luck involved, a big deflection off a sliding Brighton defender, it was a good piece of play to cut back inside onto his left foot and get into a good shooting position, ultimately giving United the lead.

It was slightly frustrating that his first goal did not come earlier. Diogo Dalot played a wonderful cross into the path of the youngster, who could not quite guide the ball past Jason Steele with his left foot.

Indeed, the former Sunderland loanee was praised by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst for his performance at the AMEX Stadium. He was given a 6/10 by the journalist, who did criticise his finish from Dalot’s cross, but explained that he 'atoned' for his miss with his equalising goal.

Amad’s stats on Sofascore also showed the impact he had on the game against Brighton. The Red Devils’ number 16 had 53 touches at the AMEX Stadium, playing 41 passes and completing 32 of them, with a 78% accuracy. He also played one key pass and won three ground duels, certainly a solid day out on the South Coast.

Dalot’s stats vs. Brighton

A player who perhaps put in an even better performance than United’s young Ivorian winger was the man who nearly set him up wonderfully in the first half, Dalot. The Portugal international out in an enterprising performance at left-back, constantly getting up and down the flank.

He was also given a 6/10 rating from Luckhurst, who explained that the Portuguese defender 'crossed perfectly for Amad', although the Ivorian put it wide. Indeed, it was a peach of a cross from United’s number 20.

He got on the end of his own flicked header, which came from a long ball from Andre Onana. Charging down the left wing, Dalot lifted it towards Amad at the far post with his weaker left foot, but the chance was squandered.

The 25-year-old’s stats on Sofascore also showed just how good he was. He had 83 touches, completing 55 out of 61 passes and a 90% accuracy. Defensively, the full-back was excellent, winning six duels in total, and also made a crucial goalline clearance off James Milner’s shot.

Dalot stats vs. Brighton Touches 83 Passes completed 55/61 (90%) Tackles won 2/2 Duels won 6/10 Key passes 1 Goal-line clearances 1 Stats from Sofascore

The former Porto academy graduate was superb last season for the Red Devils, and he certainly seems to have carried on those performances into the 2024/25 season. He will certainly be hoping this momentum can carry on into game week three when United host Liverpool at Old Trafford.